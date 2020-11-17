MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Five MotoGP podiums with KTM in 2020 "like a dream"

shares
comments
Espargaro: Five MotoGP podiums with KTM in 2020 "like a dream"
By:

KTM's Pol Espargaro admits his five podiums so far in the 2020 MotoGP season "feels like we are dreaming", after scoring third in last Sunday's Valencia Grand Prix.

Espargaro once again guided his RC16 to a third-place finish at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in the second Valencia race last weekend, bringing his haul for the season to five with one round to go in 2020.

The Spaniard has been with KTM from its debut season back in 2017 and helped steer the development of the bike into a package with race-winning potential.

Espargaro says the fact he's able to be a regular podium contender on the RC16 after only four years of the KTM project is "unreal".

"In nine races [I've scored] five podiums, it's not real," Espargaro, who will join Honda in 2021, said.

"Really feels like we are dreaming after that four years [from 2017] working so much for that, getting that it's just unreal.

"We feel very proud, especially in this back-to-back races where everyone can get the best out of their package, the riders get the knowledge of the track in every condition and everyone is on their very limit.

"And getting the results in back-to-back races is super-important, it means we are part of having a good package, it means we worked well and we are doing good things.

"Really, really proud of what we are achieving."

"We are set up in the championship in a good place (7th), not far from the top guys, not far from Jack [Miller] in the championship, which we will need to fight again. Really proud of what we are doing. Really happy."

Read Also:

Espargaro came incredibly close to being wiped out of the race at the final corner when LCR's Takaaki Nakagami crashed overtaking him on lap 19.

The KTM rider admits he "felt so lucky" having escaped the incident, though admits he lost time through disbelief.

"Yeah, that was close, very, very close," Espargaro said when asked by Motorsport.com to explain what was going through his mind when Nakagami crashed.

"I mean during all the laps I was catching these two guys there [Franco Morbidelli and Miller] and I was really risking there [Turn 14], it was one of my strong places of the race track.

"When Taka was overtaking me inside there I was like 'okay man, show me what you can do'.

"And he went inside, he tried to keep the same line to avoid me overtaking him on the exit, even if he was very strong he was catching me so fast, but then he crashed.

"The problem was a little bit after, I lost one second in that lap because of this incident and then for sure I felt so lucky in my helmet that I couldn't still believe and I lost half a second more in the lap after by some nerves."

 
Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale

Previous article

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

John Hunter Nemechek and Front Row Motorsports part ways
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

John Hunter Nemechek and Front Row Motorsports part ways

NASCAR honors Walter Cronkite
Vintage Vintage / News

NASCAR honors Walter Cronkite

Bathurst record could fall
Supercars Supercars / News

Bathurst record could fall

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Latest news

Espargaro: Five MotoGP podiums with KTM in 2020 "like a dream"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Five MotoGP podiums with KTM in 2020 "like a dream"

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale

Miller: "Unreal" to return to MotoGP podium at Valencia GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller: "Unreal" to return to MotoGP podium at Valencia GP

Valencia GP review podcast: A new champion is crowned
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Valencia GP review podcast: A new champion is crowned

Trending

1
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

2
MotoGP

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash

3
Formula 1

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

4h
4
Formula 1

Damaged front wing caused Stroll's loss of pace in Turkey

Latest news

Espargaro: Five MotoGP podiums with KTM in 2020 "like a dream"
MGP

Espargaro: Five MotoGP podiums with KTM in 2020 "like a dream"

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale
MGP

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale

Miller: "Unreal" to return to MotoGP podium at Valencia GP
MGP

Miller: "Unreal" to return to MotoGP podium at Valencia GP

Valencia GP review podcast: A new champion is crowned
MGP

Valencia GP review podcast: A new champion is crowned

How Mir became Suzuki’s humble MotoGP hero
MGP

How Mir became Suzuki’s humble MotoGP hero

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.