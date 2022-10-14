Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Quartararo sees rare chance to improve Yamaha MotoGP bike after Australia practice Next / 2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP / Australian GP News

Espargaro 'needs' Australian GP win if he wants MotoGP title shot

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro admits this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix is a must-win for him if he is to have any realistic chance of fighting for the 2022 MotoGP title now.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Espargaro 'needs' Australian GP win if he wants MotoGP title shot

Espargaro is just 20 points back from championship leader Fabio Quartararo coming into this weekend's Phillip Island round, with 75 points still on offer in 2022.

The Aprilia rider hasn't won since claiming his maiden MotoGP victory in Argentina at round three back in April, while his last podium came at Aragon three races ago.

Ending Friday's practice in Australia seventh overall sandwiched between his main title rivals Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia, Espargaro says his 20-point deficit is much bigger than it looks.

Asked what he feels he needs to do on Sunday, Espargaro replied: "Win, because 20 points looks not so much.

"But in reality, in three races against Pecco and Fabio 20 points is quite a lot. So, I need to win if I want to fight for this title."

Espargaro comes to Australia off the back of two difficult weekends in Thailand and Japan.

While a bike issue led to him finishing without points at Motegi, his difficult Thailand weekend was a result of Michelin bringing a stiffer tyre carcass to Buriram to cope with the extreme heats.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Returning to its standard tyre carcass for Phillip Island, Espargaro said it was important for him to have a normal Friday in Australia after what happened in Thailand.

"Yeah, sincerely yes because in Thailand I worked really hard to have the speed," he said when asked if it was important to him to be fast straight away in Australia.

"In Japan it was not bad, but in Thailand I tried everything.

"I tried two completely different bikes, I insisted so much, and in the warm-up we improved a little bit but I was not better than top 10, top eight maybe.

"And here, I didn't ride with the hard front because it was a bit cold and I decided to be a little bit more patient and with the soft front I suffered a lot.

"But even like this I was fast, so tomorrow hopefully with better conditions I will be able to use the hard front and make one step."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Quartararo sees rare chance to improve Yamaha MotoGP bike after Australia practice
Previous article

Quartararo sees rare chance to improve Yamaha MotoGP bike after Australia practice
Next article

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough” Australian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance Australian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime
MotoGP

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

Latest news

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
DTM DTM

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast says he feels “grateful” to Audi for helping build his motor racing career after ending his 12-year stint with the German marque last weekend.

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo has lamented all of his qualifying efforts being “never enough” after he put his Yamaha fifth on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix.

How Formula E brought racing back to London after 40 years
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E brought racing back to London after 40 years

The return of motor racing to London looked like a fanciful dream before the arrival of Formula E. Yet it did come back with the FIA’s electric-vehicle single-seater series, though the tale of racing’s re-establishment in the UK capital with a firm FE fixture on the international calendar at ExCeL in Docklands is a long and winding one.

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance

Honda’s Marc Marquez admits it would have been “impossible” to qualify second for the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix without getting a tow from Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.