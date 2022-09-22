Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bagnaia 'doesn't need team orders' to win 2022 MotoGP title Next / Marquez "felt ready" to fight in Aragon MotoGP race before lap-one chaos
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Espargaro "relaxed" about 2022 MotoGP title challenger status

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he is “relaxed” about the fact he is fighting for the 2022 MotoGP title because he knows “I will have my chances” in the final races.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Espargaro "relaxed" about 2022 MotoGP title challenger status

The 32-year-old won his first MotoGP race this season in Argentina having raced full-time in the class since 2012, after making his debut back in 2010.

Since that Argentina win, Espargaro has scored five further podiums and is just 17 points from championship leader Fabio Quartararo after finishing third last weekend at Aragon.

With just five races remaining in 2022 starting with this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, Espargaro admits he was more nervous earlier in the season when he was consistently on the podium as it became clear he was a title contender.

But since then, he says he has become "more relaxed" and is simply enjoying the occasion.

"I have to say that at the middle of the season when I started to finish on the podium every race, I started to feel some pressure because I realised I had some chances to fight for this title to the end," Espargaro said on Thursday at Motegi.

"But now I'm a little more relaxed. I'm enjoying more this year with my family when I'm not racing, when I'm racing also.

"Every single moment of this year I will never forget in my life.

"So, this is why I feel relaxed. I know I will have my chances, so it's just trying to do the same as I did from Qatar: make no mistakes, enjoy as much as possible and relax."

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This weekend's Japanese GP represents MotoGP's first visit to the country since the COVID pandemic began.

As such, Espargaro is just one of nine riders of the current full-time grid to have raced at Motegi on more than one occasion in the MotoGP class – with both title rivals Quartararo and Bagnaia only competing at the track in 2019.

Despite this, Espargaro doesn't think his experience of Motegi will count for much given how much has changed in MotoGP since 2019.

"I don't think it's going to count so much," Espargaro said of his experience.

"I watched the race of 2019 yesterday and Fabio did a super good race, always just one second from Marc in his rookie year – which is difficult to do. And Pecco also raced once.

"But we all raced here in the small classes. So, we know the track.

"The bikes have changed so much from 2019, we have new items of the bikes, we have a new carcass in the Michelin tyres. So, I think it's going to be quite new for everybody."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Bagnaia 'doesn't need team orders' to win 2022 MotoGP title
Previous article

Bagnaia 'doesn't need team orders' to win 2022 MotoGP title
Next article

Marquez "felt ready" to fight in Aragon MotoGP race before lap-one chaos

Marquez "felt ready" to fight in Aragon MotoGP race before lap-one chaos
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Why it’s time to embrace MotoGP’s friendly 2022 title battle Japanese GP
MotoGP

Why it’s time to embrace MotoGP’s friendly 2022 title battle

Marquez "felt ready" to fight in Aragon MotoGP race before lap-one chaos Japanese GP
MotoGP

Marquez "felt ready" to fight in Aragon MotoGP race before lap-one chaos

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

Why it’s time to embrace MotoGP’s friendly 2022 title battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it’s time to embrace MotoGP’s friendly 2022 title battle

OPINION: MotoGP is in the grips of an exciting conclusion to its 2022 season as the top three in the standings are split by just 17 points with five races to go. Much has been made that there isn’t much rivalry between Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro. But recent history and the shifting perspectives of the modern world mean we should look at the 2022 MotoGP title battle in a new, positive light.

Marquez "felt ready" to fight in Aragon MotoGP race before lap-one chaos
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "felt ready" to fight in Aragon MotoGP race before lap-one chaos

Marc Marquez says he is disappointed in the collisions in last week’s MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix because he “felt ready” to fight after “an amazing start”.

Espargaro "relaxed" about 2022 MotoGP title challenger status
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "relaxed" about 2022 MotoGP title challenger status

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he is “relaxed” about the fact he is fighting for the 2022 MotoGP title because he knows “I will have my chances” in the final races.

Bagnaia 'doesn't need team orders' to win 2022 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia 'doesn't need team orders' to win 2022 MotoGP title

Francesco Bagnaia says he ‘doesn’t need help’ from Ducati-imposed team orders to win the 2022 MotoGP championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.