Pol Espargaro warns 'MotoGP riders not aware of the change coming with 2027 tyres'
Espargaro says "everything will completely change" in MotoGP with the switch to Pirelli tyres in 2027
Pol Espargaro, who is developing KTM's new 850cc prototype, has warned that MotoGP riders are "not aware of the change that is coming" next year as part of a sweeping overhaul of the technical rules.
One of the biggest changes coming to MotoGP in 2027 is a switch in tyre suppliers, with Pirelli replacing Michelin, which has been the championship’s sole supplier since 2016.
As part of his test role with KTM, the Spaniard has accumulated extensive mileage on the new Pirelli tyres, which have proved to be markedly different from the current Michelin rubber.
“They are very different tyres. And I have the feeling that the riders are not really aware of the change that is coming,” he said.
“I’ve heard Toprak [Razgatlioglu] compare the current tyres and the Pirellis [which he used in World Superbike] many times, and say that he is not able to ride with these Michelins and that he does not feel comfortable.
"I experienced the switch from Bridgestone to Michelin and now the switch from Michelin to Pirelli, and the change is wild, much bigger than what we experienced with that change in 2016.
"Back then, each supplier had some stronger points and some weaker ones, but the way of riding was very similar. Now, with the Pirellis, everything changes completely. The bike is another world.”
Pirelli tyres
Photo by: Motorsport.com
Espargaro recalled the change experienced by intermediate class riders in 2024, when Pirelli replaced Dunlop as the official tyre supplier.
“In Moto2, when the tyre was changed, we could see that riders who were not performing started to perform, and other competitive riders disappeared. And I have no doubt that this is going to happen in MotoGP,” he predicted.
“Another doubt I have is which bikes are going to be competitive. We already know that Ducati is going to be very fast, because it will be a slightly bigger SBK, and they know that category very well. The manufacturers coming from SBK will have a little bit of an advantage."
But it is not only the manufacturers who stand to gain. Riders who have been in the production-based class, such as Razgatlioglu and expected VR46 signing Nicolo Bulega, could also start with some benefit.
“They are going to have a huge advantage, not only those coming from SBK, but also those from Moto2," he said. "And I think that is something the current MotoGP riders are not aware of.
“I think the young riders coming up from Moto2 are going to have a very, very big advantage, and the rider coming from SBK, in this case Bulega, is going to be very fast – very fast.
“He is already fast in testing, but he will be fast from the beginning of the season.”
MotoGP riders will have very little time to familiarise themselves with the Pirellis, with only a handful of opportunities during the two official tests scheduled during the season, plus the December test in Valencia.
That has led to complaints from riders changing manufacturers such as Fabio Quartararo and Jorge Martin, who will not be able to test the new tyres until 1 December, in conditions that could potentially make the Valencia test of limited use.
“MotoGP riders are going to have very little time, while Moto2 and SBK riders are going to arrive knowing the tyres very well," said Espargaro.
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Asked whether the switch from Michelin to Pirelli will be a positive or negative development, Espargaro remained diplomatic.
“It will be different. Good for some and bad for others. It is a category in which the bikes are going to be slower, but they are not going to have less acceleration. That does not mean they will be slower in terms of lap time. I think they will be very similar despite having less power because they are lighter, and that makes the bikes very fast. But because they are lighter and have less top speed, it will make them less dangerous.
“I think not in the first part of the season, but from halfway through the year, when the manufacturers start to reach a good level, the category will become much more even, and with less top speed it will be much more competitive.
“It is going to be a very fun and less dangerous category, and that is good for the championship."
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