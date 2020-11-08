MotoGP
Previous Next
MotoGP / European GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?
By:

This weekend MotoGP travels to Valencia in Spain for the European Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

KTM's Pol Espargaro will start from pole position for only the second time this season, and will be joined by Suzuki's Alex Rins and LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami on the front row.

What time does the European MotoGP start today?

The European GP will get underway at 2pm local time.

The race distance is set at 27 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, 08th November, 2020 
  • Start time: 2:00pm CET / 1:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the European MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the European MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 10:30pm ET)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the European MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Weather forecast for European MotoGP

The current forecast suggests cloudy skies in Valencia at 2pm, with the temperature expected to be around 20C.

Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'40.434
2 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'40.475 0.041
3 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'40.530 0.096
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'40.577 0.143
5 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'40.704 0.270
6 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'40.893 0.459
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'40.997 0.563
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'41.328 0.894
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'41.557 1.123
10 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'41.781 1.347
11 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'41.943 1.509
12 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'42.249 1.815
Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'40.771
2 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'40.821 0.050
3 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'41.010 0.239
4 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'41.276 0.505
5 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'41.310 0.539
6 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'41.311 0.540
7 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'41.395 0.624
8 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'42.039 1.268
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'42.244 1.473
10 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'42.532 1.761
11 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'43.030 2.259
Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now

