MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?

KTM's Pol Espargaro will start from pole position for only the second time this season, and will be joined by Suzuki's Alex Rins and LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami on the front row.

What time does the European MotoGP start today?

The European GP will get underway at 2pm local time.

The race distance is set at 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, 08th November, 2020

Start time : 2:00 p m CET / 1:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the European MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the European MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 10:30pm ET)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the European MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Weather forecast for European MotoGP

The current forecast suggests cloudy skies in Valencia at 2pm, with the temperature expected to be around 20C.

Q2 results:

Q1 results:

Related video