Previous Next
MotoGP / European GP / Practice report

European MotoGP: Miller tops wet FP1, Quartararo slowest

shares
comments
European MotoGP: Miller tops wet FP1, Quartararo slowest
By:

Jack Miller topped a wet first practice for the MotoGP European Grand Prix at Valencia, as Fabio Quartararo was last and Yamaha stand-in Garrett Gerloff impressed in 16th.

KTM's Pol Espargaro – who scored his and KTM's first MotoGP podium in a wet Valencia race in 2018 – led the early part of the session with a 1m47.855s, before Miller took over with a 1m45.191s.

The Pramac rider was soon deposed by Ducati stablemate and Le Mans winner in wet conditions Danilo Petrucci, who set a brace of session-best efforts culminating in a 1m43.235s.

However, Miller ensured Petrucci's stint at the top last just a few seconds when he fired in a 1m42.555s 10 minutes into FP1.

Miller continued to find time on his following tour with a 1m42.263s, which stood as the benchmark for the next 15 minutes or so before Miller bettered that with a 1m42.063s.

This time would come under no threat through to the chequered flag, leaving Miller to end the session 0.467 seconds clear of the field.

Franco Morbidelli was the leading title protagonist in second on the SRT M1, with the Teruel GP winner leading Honda's Stefan Bradl, who is once again filling in for the injured Marc Marquez as a comeback for the world champion appears unlikely now.

Johann Zarco was the second-fastest Ducati in fourth on his Avintia GP19, with Alex Marquez rounding out the top five on the sister factory Honda despite a crash at the Nieto corner in the final 10 minutes.

Petrucci headed Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira – who didn't race at Valencia last year through injury – Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso and the leading factory Yamaha of Maverick Vinales in 10th.

Despite admitting on Thursday he would have to limit his mileage due to concerns over engine life in his remaining units, Vinales still completed 19 laps – two less than the highest tally of 21 a handful of riders completed.

Alex Rins was a steady 13th on the sister Suzuki ahead of Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac), who was the first faller of the weekend at the Doohan corner at Turn 2.

World Superbike rider Gerloff's first experience of MotoGP machinery ended with him 1.5s off the pace in 16th, heading the likes of Mir, Cal Crutchlow and Quartararo.

Gerloff, the first American to start an official MotoGP session since Nicky Hayden at Phillip Island in 2016, will remain on the factory Yamaha for FP2 while Valentino Rossi awaits the results of a COVID-19 test.

Championship leader Mir and nearest rival Quartararo both struggled in MotoGP's last wet weekend at Le Mans, with the Suzuki only 17th while a visibly frustrated Quartararo ended up 2.7s off the pace in last.

Aprilia debutant Lorenzo Savadori was two tenths clear of Quartararo in 20th as he takes over from Bradley Smith for the final three rounds.

Tech3's Iker Lecuona is absent from this weekend's European GP having been forced into isolation at home when his brother and assistant tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 14 1'42.063
2 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 15 1'42.530 0.467
3 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 16 1'42.566 0.503
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 21 1'42.639 0.576
5 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 16 1'42.654 0.591
6 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 18 1'42.700 0.637
7 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 16 1'42.841 0.778
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 20 1'42.877 0.814
9 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 15 1'42.959 0.896
10 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 19 1'43.009 0.946
11 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 19 1'43.230 1.167
12 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 16 1'43.461 1.398
13 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 20 1'43.521 1.458
14 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 14 1'43.572 1.509
15 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 21 1'43.584 1.521
16 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 21 1'43.645 1.582
17 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 19 1'43.728 1.665
18 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 17 1'43.925 1.862
19 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 21 1'44.448 2.385
20 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 21 1'44.527 2.464
21 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 21 1'44.791 2.728
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event European GP
Author Lewis Duncan

