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MotoGP

Everything you need to know about the first official MotoGP test with Pirelli tyres

Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli, which will replace Michelin as MotoGP’s sole supplier next year, will host the first official test with full-time riders on Monday - albeit behind closed doors

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Ten riders representing five different manufactures will take part in the official Pirelli MotoGP test at Brno on Monday.

The Czech venue will be the ideal setting for the full-time MotoGP riders to sample the new 850cc prototypes fitted with Pirelli tyres that will be introduced in 2027, marking a new era in the motorcycle world championship.

Each of the five manufacturers will field two riders in the test, although not all riders will be racing the same bikes next year.

For Ducati, Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer will be in action;  Pedro Acosta and Dani Pedrosa will ride for KTM, Honda has asked Joan Mir and Luca Marini to do the honours, while Yamaha will have Toprak Razgatlioglu and test rider Augusto Fernandez. Aprilia was due to run Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez, but the latter will sit out the test after battling with appendicitis all weekend

15 different compounds

The test will be held behind closed doors at the express request of Michelin, which has a contract as sole supplier until 31 November. As such, it considers that images of MotoGP bikes running Pirelli tyres cannot be supplied or published until after that date.

However, the Milan-based manufacturer published this Sunday a graphic preview of the test, information that reveals a catalogue of 15 tyres available to the riders.

The range features seven front tyres and eight rear tyres, with the following characteristics: Three soft front tyres specification, two medium compounds specification, one front rain tyre and one intermediate, which will return to the tyre offering after Michelin removed it several years ago.

At the rear, the riders will have one soft tyre specification, two medium tyre specifications, and two hard tyres. There will also be two rain tyres and one rear intermediate tyre.

Behind closed doors

The test will be behind closed doors, with no access for media and photographers, and with no timing information. The Brno test day, where the Czech GP was held this weekend, will start on Monday at 9AM and runs until 1PM, with the teams stopping for an hour for lunch.

Work will resume at 2PM continue until 6PM, when the first official tyre test for full-time riders with the 850cc bikes and Pirelli tyres will conclude. All times are local.

The main objective of the test is to gather the maximum amount of data and information from as many riders as possible, in order to evolve and develop the tire range. A sprint simulation is also planned for the day.

The next official test will be on the Monday following the Austrian GP, on 21 September, open to private teams, before the first 2027 pre-season test takes place on 1 December in Valencia, with all riders in action.

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