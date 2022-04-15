Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Miller “wouldn’t care” if 2023 MotoGP stay meant Ducati demotion Next / Why Marquez left Austin a winner after his latest MotoGP return
MotoGP News

Ex-MotoGP star Petrucci “has to find will” for racing again

Double MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci says he needs to “find my will” to competitively race on circuits again despite making a winning debut in MotoAmerica last week.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Ex-MotoGP star Petrucci “has to find will” for racing again

The former MotoGP rider, who competed in the premier class from 2012 to 2021 and won twice with Ducati, will contest the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike season for the Warhorse Ducati squad.

He made a stunning debut in the series at the Circuit of the Americas on the support bill to MotoGP, qualifying second and winning both races despite having never raced the V4 Panigale before or the Dunlop tyres.

This came after he took a stage win in his Dakar debut with Tech3 KTM – whom he raced his final MotoGP season with last year – in January.

Petrucci had intended to do a full rallying campaign with KTM, but that fell through and then elected to move to the US to race in MotoAmerica following talks with Ducati.

The Italian had originally elected against moving to Superbike racing for 2022 because he felt like his size, which was already a hindrance in MotoGP, would hamper him worse in World Superbikes.

Petrucci now hasn’t ruled out ever going to WSBK in the future, but believes this year will “be a process” for him to discover if that’s something he wants to do as his final year in MotoGP sapped him of his will to race competitively on short circuits.

“I have to find my will to do it again, because [on Sunday at COTA] I went on the grid as commentator on MotoGP and I felt really, really good, I didn’t miss racing in MotoGP, fighting for that two tenths, three tenths,” Petrucci said when asked by Autosport in Austin what it meant to win again on circuits after his tough final year with KTM in MotoGP.

“It’s so tough and after 10 years in MotoGP I was really tired, but I think this year will be a process.

“Maybe again I will find the will to come back to World Superbikes.

“But let’s say, I want to focus on this year and maybe if I’m good I can stay here because I really like this place.”

Race winner Danilo Petrucci, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC

Race winner Danilo Petrucci, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC

Photo by: Brian J. Nelson

Petrucci also revealed he had offers to remain in MotoGP as a test rider but “wanted to change everything”, hence his brief switch to rallying.

“I had the chance to go to World Superbikes, but last year was really tough in MotoGP,” he added.

“In the middle part of the season in Barcelona, I was fighting with Valentino [Rossi]. I was able to pass him and two laps later I crashed.

“When I walked away from the gravel I said ‘maybe my time has arrived’. I got some offers to stay in MotoGP to be a test rider, a few opportunities to go in World Superbikes.

“But no way, I wanted to change everything. I came here to have fun, to be in a new country.

“The environment is really good. I have much more talks with these guys [in the MotoGP paddock] than one year in MotoGP!

“It’s really nice to be here, so for this reason I chose to come here.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Miller “wouldn’t care” if 2023 MotoGP stay meant Ducati demotion
Previous article

Miller “wouldn’t care” if 2023 MotoGP stay meant Ducati demotion
Next article

Why Marquez left Austin a winner after his latest MotoGP return

Why Marquez left Austin a winner after his latest MotoGP return
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face" Portugal GP
MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Latest news

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
5 h
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.