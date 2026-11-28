MotoGP Valencia GP

MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future

With the championship's entire management team in attendance, MotoGP's top executives will outline the direction of the sport and discuss how teams should communicate with their riders

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 9:00 AM

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Carmelo Ezpeleta and Derek Chang

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Liberty Media president Derek Chang and the CEOs of Formula 1 and MotoGP, Stefano Domenicali and Carmelo Ezpeleta, will lead a summit next Monday at a hotel near Valencia, with the top representatives of all MotoGP teams invited.

At the meeting, MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group executives will outline the championship's future direction and discuss how communication should be handled, both externally, with a greater emphasis on social media, and internally, between teams and their riders.

Although Marc Marquez's decision to retire from MotoGP at the end of the Valencia Grand Prix comes as a major blow to the championship, the summit will go ahead as planned, having been scheduled several days ago.

The day-long meeting will also cover the proposed changes to the race weekend format, including the introduction of a second qualifying session, separate grids for the sprint and grand prix, and revised schedules that will push Saturday's sessions and Sunday's race to later times, as previously reported by Motorsport.com.

MotoGP will also outline plans for the paddock layout, with the premier class set to occupy a more exclusive area, separate from the other categories.

Another key topic will be the introduction of a minimum annual salary of €500,000 for MotoGP riders from 2027, a measure the teams had sought to postpone but failed to do so.

Alongside Liberty Media president Chang and the CEOs of MotoGP and F1, the championship's entire management team will attend, including its new executives, most of whom come from English-speaking countries.

Riders

Photo by: Burak Akbulut / Anadolu via Getty Images

Improving communication

Among those in attendance will be Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP's new deputy CEO, who told Motorsport.com in Qatar that communication between teams and riders was one of the championship's biggest concerns.

"We have been more exposed than other sports that were also in that area, and that was due to all the noise that there was," he said, referring to the Qatar GP and the attention it attracted on social media, including through riders' comments.

"It is something we have to control in the future. I say that very clearly. There were other sports that also went [to Qatar], but they did not cause as much of an uproar. We probably have to work better with the teams and the riders."

MotoGP has identified three main instances in which communication between manufacturers and their riders fell short.

The first came when manufacturers proposed reducing the number of bikes in the garage from two to one per rider. The proposal sparked backlash from the grid, with some riders unaware that their own engineers had been behind the suggestion.

The revised race weekend format was another source of friction. The introduction of a second qualifying session, changes to the schedule and the perception among riders that they will have to push to the limit from Friday's FP1 through to the final lap of Sunday's race have all drawn criticism. Many riders also learned about the changes through the media.

The decision to scrap Sunday morning's warm-up from next year was another sensitive issue, with riders reportedly among the last to be informed. The move is part of a broader push to increase the number of events and off-track commitments for riders, with penalties for those who fail to meet minimum requirements.

That increase in obligations has become one of the biggest points of disagreement between MotoGP and the riders, who remain the championship's main protagonists.

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