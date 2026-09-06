Adelaide will be “one of the safest circuits on the calendar”, says MotoGP's deputy CEO

MotoGP's deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta has made it clear that the new Adelaide circuit, which will replace Phillip Island as the venue for the Australian Grand Prix in 2027, meets the series' safety and run-off requirements.

The legendary and much-loved Phillip Island circuit will bid farewell after the 2026 event, and from next season onwards, the championship will head to Adelaide – a track that previously hosted Formula 1 in the 1980s and 1990s, and which was unveiled last Sunday with a new layout following an investment of 60 million euros.

There were many doubts surrounding this new layout, given that it has historically been a street circuit. When the move from Phillip Island to Adelaide was announced, quite a few people spoke out, questioning whether it would be safe enough – in terms of proximity to the walls and run-off areas – for today’s MotoGP bikes.

After seeing the renderings of what the track will look like – and even an AI-generated video simulating what a lap of Adelaide will be like – a sense of reassurance has spread amongst riders and some fans, as it has become clear that it will not be a Monaco-style street circuit, but rather a standard circuit – albeit a non-permanent one – set within a city.

After the layout was revealed, Ezpeleta addressed the media gathered at MotorLand Aragon, emphasising the importance of providing a first glimpse of what the race organisers and MotoGP have planned for the Australian circuit.

“It was incredibly important for us to be able to release these images,” he began, referring to the video and photographs. “Firstly, these aren’t just random AI-generated images; they’re a very precise computational model of how things have been done. I am very grateful to the FIM and to everyone who has worked on this, guided also by Loris Capirossi on the sporting side. And I think the result is undoubtedly spectacular – everyone who sees it will agree.

“Having a circuit with all the safety measures we want for MotoGP 2027, right in the centre of a city like this, is going to be truly spectacular. We’ve worked on this for a very long time with the South Australian government, and we’re very pleased with the result.

"I think it was also important to reassure the riders, to show them that it would be a normal circuit. The run-off areas have been carefully calculated; everything is in order. Now, the work continues until November next year. But we’re very pleased with the result."

Adelaide will therefore continue with preparations for the 2027 Australian Grand Prix, which, although no date has been confirmed, will take place around the same time of the year as the departing Phillip Island race (October–November, during the Asian leg of the calendar).

When asked whether there would be any additional MotoGP practice sessions prior to the event, Ezpeleta denied this and reaffirmed the safety of the circuit.

“No, in principle. There will be plenty of visits and isolated tests. But the circuit will be finalised a few weeks before the grand prix. Adelaide will be one of the safest circuits on the calendar. The run-off areas will be calculated using a tool we developed six years ago in collaboration with the University of Padua (Italy).

"They are quantified in terms of the expected relative speed. Together with the promoter, we have even been able to introduce tarmac run-off areas at the two fastest corners on the circuit, turns 2 and 3, so that the riders slow down before reaching the gravel.

“The circuit is 4.170 km long, I believe, and around 2 kilometres of it is used for normal road traffic. Most of it consists of three long straights, with two corners. And the corners themselves are closed to traffic. The aim has been to try and use those sections as run-off areas, which we’ve had to create wherever there was space."

Positive rider reaction

According to Ezpeleta, MotoGP riders were pleased with the Adelaide layout after being shown what it would be like on Thursday during the safety commission meeting.

“Their impressions were very good, to be honest. Really positive. Even though we showed them conventional plans back in February, with all the run-off areas, the track layouts have changed quite a lot. And a very extensive study has been carried out on the impact on the trees, to improve the park for the community.

“So, the circuit has evolved from what it was to what it is now. But even with the plans and so on, it didn’t help the riders as much as watching the video that came out today [last Sunday]. We showed it to them on Thursday, and there were smiles; there’s a lot of anticipation.

"I think the riders didn’t know what to expect, and from a sporting point of view, they didn’t expect to enjoy the track as much as they have from what they’ve seen. I’ve seen their recorded reactions; we’ll be releasing them this week. And it’s been really positive.”

With this move, MotoGP will bid farewell to Phillip Island. Ezpeleta emphasised the reason behind the change.

“Phillip Island isn’t small. We should be able to see all the best that Adelaide has to offer without having to attribute it to the limitations of Phillip Island. It’s clear that Phillip Island has several limitations, but what Adelaide has is an event potential that is unlike any other in the world for us," he said.

"As a MotoGP fan, I’ve watched every race at Phillip Island. I know there have been some really good ones. But I’ve also been in rooms with lots of riders on many occasions, saying, ‘We can’t race this Sunday’. People forget about that; they only remember 2015 and 2022, but not 2023, 2024, a cancelled race, a kangaroo, or Aleix Espargaro saying that ‘this circuit isn’t suited to MotoGP’. All the fans forget about that.

“It’s clear that in Adelaide we hope not to have those problems. We’re incredibly grateful to Phillip Island for all these years, because it’s an amazing place. The track when it’s sunny and 25 degrees is incredible for everyone. But when we wake up in the morning, and it’s pouring with rain and it’s 10 degrees, and the riders call to say we can’t race, that’s not so great either.

"At Phillip Island, there are things that simply can’t be mitigated. The roads, the accommodation on the island, the hotels, the distance from Melbourne… The circuit itself could have been developed, and the government had a plan to do so.”

Environmental impact

It’s worth remembering that one of the most controversial aspects of the construction work to be carried out in Adelaide is the environmental impact. The building work will involve the felling of 42 trees considered ‘significant’, in addition to a further 335 that the local council has classified as ‘regulated, unregulated, invasive, dead or in poor condition’.

Ezpeleta commented on this issue: “Environmental considerations have been central to the design of the track. All the trees in the park were incorporated into the circuit plans. Calculations were then carried out to determine how the track could be modified to ensure it was safe.

"The number of trees affected will be increased tenfold in the park itself [10 trees will be planted for every one that is felled]. In other words, there will be an impact, but it will be mitigated. And then the park itself will be open; the circuit will not affect the use of the park for many months of the year.

"We’re not hiding the fact that some trees will have to be felled and others transplanted. But it will be a very small number. And the total number of trees in the park will increase."