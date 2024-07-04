All Series
MotoGP German GP

F1 champion Hamilton “interested” in MotoGP amid Gresini buyout links

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion admits interest in a MotoGP business venture

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton says he is “interested” in a business venture in MotoGP, amid links to a buyout of the Gresini Racing team.

Earlier this week, rumours emerged that Hamilton was in talks to take over the Gresini Racing team that currently fields MotoGP legend Marc Marquez.

Motorsport.com understands that this is not on the cards, but reports in Motorsport.com's Italian edition claim Hamilton has interest in potentially partnering with a number of teams in MotoGP.

Hamilton has already ventured into team ownership, becoming a part-owner of the Denver Broncos NFL team in 2022 and founding Team X44 in Extreme E.

Ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Hamilton said on the matter: “I've always loved MotoGP.

“I'm interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven't looked that far into it just yet .

“But anything is possible. I'm definitely interested, as I said before, about equity and the Broncos was already a first step into team ownership.

“And so, I think over the next five to ten years there will be a little bit more. We'll see.”

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Photo by: Monster Energy

Hamilton has been a lifelong MotoGP fan and in 2019 took part in a ride swap with series legend Valentino Rossi at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia.

In 2015, Hamilton collaborated with Italian brand MV Agusta to design a limited-edition motorcycle.

On Hamilton being linked with MotoGP, series' points leader Jorge Martin said: “For sure it’s interesting, I saw it. But always in the press they speak and nothing happens.

“Even if it happens, I think it will be interesting. This is because the sport is growing, this is just the beginning.

“I think the future years that are coming will be really interesting for MotoGP and I hope that if somebody like Hamilton, who is a really iconic person, wants to buy a team in MotoGP it’s because something is changing. So, I’m really pleased with that.”

Marquez added: “For me, if it’s real – because you never know – it’s good for our sport. And even if it’s not real it’s good for our sport, because in the end MotoGP needs people talking about it.

“Let’s see. Maybe I’m thinking to buy an F1 team. I don’t have enough cash.”

Additional reporting by Ben Hunt and Roberto Chinchero

