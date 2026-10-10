Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Fabio Di Giannantonio reveals tap from Marc Marquez in sprint chain reaction: 'He put me in first gear'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Fabio Di Giannantonio reveals tap from Marc Marquez in sprint chain reaction: 'He put me in first gear'

DTM Hockenheim: Auer wins after title drama and Engstler crash

DTM
DTM
Hockenheim
DTM Hockenheim: Auer wins after title drama and Engstler crash

F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates: Qualifying delayed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates: Qualifying delayed

Lewis Hamilton calls for Singapore track changes: “Would have been the most boring race without rain”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton calls for Singapore track changes: “Would have been the most boring race without rain”

Sebastien Loeb tests new Project Rally One 2027 WRC car

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Sebastien Loeb tests new Project Rally One 2027 WRC car

Singapore GP stewards reveal Lando Norris investigation decision following Oscar Piastri clash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Singapore GP stewards reveal Lando Norris investigation decision following Oscar Piastri clash

Max Verstappen warns Red Bull: 'With such a horrendous start, Sunday’s race is over'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Max Verstappen warns Red Bull: 'With such a horrendous start, Sunday’s race is over'

How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse

Formula 1
How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse
MotoGP Indonesian GP

Fabio Di Giannantonio reveals tap from Marc Marquez in sprint chain reaction: 'He put me in first gear'

Marc Marquez knocked Di Giannantonio's GP26 into first gear with his knee

Richard Asher Rachit Thukral
Published:
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio have offered their takes on the four-rider incident at the first corner of the Mandalika MotoGP sprint on Saturday. 

While Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi's Aprilias ended up biting the dust after taking up outside positions - with Fernandez hurling blame at Bezzecchi after the race - the two Ducatis on the inside played a major part. 

Read Also:

Considering the expected speed advantage of the two Aprilias, both Di Giannantonio and Marquez were anxious to get their noses in front at the first corner. Thus the riders approached the turn four abreast, with Di Giannantonio on the extreme inside and Marquez braking alongside him.

VR46 rider 'Diggia' explained after the race that Marquez had brushed his left foot with his right knee, knocking his Ducati into first gear. That brush led to Marquez picking up his GP26, with knock-on consequences for Bezzecchi and, ultimately, Fernandez. 

Read Also:

"I don't know anything, guys," said Di Giannantonio. "You have to ask the other guys. I was on the inside and I just did my braking and got hit by another rider."

Close examination of the replays confirms this claim, with the 'other rider' being Marquez.

"He caused me to have the first gear then. So when I exited from the first corner, I was on the rev limiter in first gear. So, honestly, you have to ask the others."

The touch explains why Di Giannantonio emerged from the first corner in fourth place despite heading into it in the perfect position.

Marquez did not mention touching Di Giannantonio in his interview after the race, summing the incident up as a case of too many riders scrapping to win the corner - with braking misjudgments thrown in.

"Turn 1 is easy to explain," said the factory man. "Four bikes in parallel. I believe that Bezzecchi was looking to Raul to brake a bit later, I was looking to Bezzecchi to brake a bit later and Diggia was looking to me to brake a bit later.

"The consequence? Four riders out of the line and Martin going from fifth to first. It was tough and [on the] limit but it's racing. The first corner is like this."

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Di Giannantonio also said there were no regrets about pushing for the maximum in the first corner.

"Ah, well, we are here for racing," said the Roman. "So, theoretically the guy that is in front wins. So, for sure, you always try to be in front."

The pressure to lead into the first corner was justified by the subsequent race, which featured almost no genuine overtaking moves despite plenty of drama.

Additional reporting by Gerald Dirnbeck.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full starting grid

Top Comments
More from
Richard Asher

Marco Bezzecchi on Mandalika sprint crash: 'Raul Fernandez has nothing to be angry about'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Marco Bezzecchi on Mandalika sprint crash: 'Raul Fernandez has nothing to be angry about'

Marc Marquez labels sprint podium "inhumane" as pushback against MotoGP organisers continues

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Marc Marquez labels sprint podium "inhumane" as pushback against MotoGP organisers continues

How to make two MotoGP grids with a single qualifying session

MotoGP
Austrian GP
How to make two MotoGP grids with a single qualifying session

Latest news

Fabio Di Giannantonio reveals tap from Marc Marquez in sprint chain reaction: 'He put me in first gear'

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Fabio Di Giannantonio reveals tap from Marc Marquez in sprint chain reaction: 'He put me in first gear'

DTM Hockenheim: Auer wins after title drama and Engstler crash

DTM
DTM DTM
Hockenheim
DTM Hockenheim: Auer wins after title drama and Engstler crash

F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates: Qualifying delayed

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates: Qualifying delayed

Lewis Hamilton calls for Singapore track changes: “Would have been the most boring race without rain”

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton calls for Singapore track changes: “Would have been the most boring race without rain”

Feature

Discover prime content

The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

MotoGP
Japanese GP
By Rachit Thukral
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama

MotoGP
Japanese GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama

How to make two MotoGP grids with a single qualifying session

MotoGP
Austrian GP
By Richard Asher
How to make two MotoGP grids with a single qualifying session

What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Austrian GP
By Richard Asher
What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix