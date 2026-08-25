Fabio Quartararo and Honda “a match made in heaven” - Cal Crutchlow

Cal Crutchlow believes Fabio Quartararo and Honda are a “match made in heaven”, describing the 2021 MotoGP champion’s signing as a major boost for the Japanese manufacturer.

Frustrated by the lack of progress with the M1 in recent years, Quartararo chose not to open negotiations with Yamaha for 2027, instead signing a two-year deal with Honda.

Although the news was only made official towards the end of July, Quartararo had already admitted that he agreed terms with Honda during the winter, long before he had even raced the new V4-powered M1.

The switch will mark the first time Quartararo has raced for a manufacturer other than Yamaha in MotoGP. With the 2027 regulations bringing a major reset for the championship, all riders will effectively be starting from scratch next season.

But three-time grand prix winner Crutchlow, who has worked with both Honda and Yamaha during his time in MotoGP, believes the 27-year-old has made the right move.

“I think it'll be good,” he said of Quartararo and Honda’s partnership. “I know the way Fabio rides and I also know his character and his personality. He wants to win, Honda wants to win – there's no reason why that won't be a match made in heaven.

“I think it's a good move for both. For Honda to go and grab a world champion like Fabio and the way he rides, I think he'll do very very well. And for Fabio to go to a team that wants to come back to winning ways.

“It's exciting for a lot of the championship, the moves that have gone on [in the rider market]. But Fabio is a great rider. Talent-wise, he is really, really up there on the grid and he works hard as well, so I can see that being a good combination.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Alberto Puig, who will step down as Honda’s team manager in 2027, said both Honda and Quartararo have a clear target of returning to the sharp end of the pack when they join forces next year.

“Well, Fabio is a world champion. He's one of the fastest riders on the grid. Of course, Honda is happy for this, and we are happy for it,” he told MotoGP.com.

“Normally, champions are hungry and factories like Honda are hungry, but in this paddock, everybody's hungry. So, of course, the target is only one, let's be clear.

“But sometimes you cannot achieve the target. But there's only one goal, and for Fabio and for Honda, the target is to come back and try to get on the top.”

Honda is set for an all-new factory line-up next year, with Quartararo set to be joined by current LCR rider Diogo Moreira or Moto2 star David Alonso. Both riders have already been signed by Honda, but the Tokyo-based manufacturer has yet to decide who will race for its works team and who will occupy the second LCR seat alongside Johann Zarco.