MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race

shares
comments
“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race
By:

Fabio Quartararo says “out of control” front tyre pressure after three laps of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix led to his career-worst 18th-place finish and him ceding the championship lead.

The Petronas SRT rider ran in second in the early stages of Sunday’s race having started from pole, but quickly dropped down the order.

Quartararo ended up 21.4 seconds off the lead down in 18th and out of the points, which lost him the championship lead to Suzuki’s Joan Mir – who was third – by six points. The Frenchman explained an issue with his front tyre led to an increase in air pressure after just three laps, but is unsure what caused the problem and defends his decision to run with the medium front.

“Really struggling because we were there in good shape to fight for a great result, but we need to find out why the front pressure went totally out of control, out of the normal,” he explained. “So [I] really feel strange because we had the pace to fight, I would not say for the win or the podium, but the top five, six. Would have been great, but the front tyre went out of control and we don’t know why.

“For me, the choice was correct because the first three laps were perfect. I had a great feeling and everything was OK, but the problem was from Lap 3 we already had the pressure much higher than normal.  And you can imagine with 20 laps remaining in the middle of the race how high was the pressure; it was totally out of control and we’ve never rode in this condition.

“[I] couldn’t brake, couldn’t turn, couldn’t lean the bike. So, that’s the reason why I was going so wide and couldn’t stop the bike.”

From the editor, also read:

Quartararo suffered two heavy crashes in practice and injured his hip, but says his physical condition gave him no issues in the race.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins won the race, with Quartararo’s title rival Mir third to take the lead in the standings for the first time. With a second race coming up at Aragon next week, Quartararo admits he might struggle to match them in the Teruel GP but is not worried about Suzuki becoming harder to beat in the final rounds.

“Looks like the Suzuki is really fast,” he said. “I think we can fight with them. Maybe in Aragon it’s difficult, but then we’ll arrive to tracks like Valencia where normally we are fast. In the November test with the new tyres, we were going so fast there and I think we can fight with them, but we need to be really clever.

“The next race will be important to not lose any points and try to win points, which for me is so important. But I feel we can fight with them. In the end, it’s only six points [to Mir] at the moment and we can fight for a great result.”

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

Previous article

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

Next article

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas today?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas today?

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

Nelson Piquet – one of F1’s most formidable champions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Nelson Piquet – one of F1’s most formidable champions

Latest news

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo
MGP MotoGP / Race report

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo

Trending

1
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo

2
Supercars

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

3
Supercars

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

4
MotoGP

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

23m
5
BTCC

Infiniti returns to BTCC with Laser Tools Racing

Latest news

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda
MGP

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race
MGP

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight
MGP

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MGP

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.