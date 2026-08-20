Fabio Quartararo explains rationale behind Honda 2027 MotoGP move

Fabio Quartararo says his decision to join Honda in MotoGP next year was motivated by both a desire for an improved package and the need for a fresh start.

After eight years racing the M1 in the premier class, including six with Yamaha’s factory team, Quartararo will join Honda in 2027 to spearhead its MotoGP revival.

The Frenchman has grown increasingly frustrated with Yamaha’s competitive struggles in recent years, with a switch to an all-new V4 engine in 2026 only leaving the marque further adrift of the competition.

While he previously agreed a new two-year deal with the Iwata-based manufacturer covering the 2025 and 2026 seasons, this time he moved quickly, signing an agreement with Honda before his Yamaha contract was even up for renewal and before he had started its final year.

But his impending switch from one Japanese brand to another was only announced towards the end of July, preventing him from talking about his big career switch in public.

Speaking for the first time about his move to Honda, Quartararo said he was extremely happy with the choice he had made to start afresh in 2027.

“I hope they can bring a winning bike. But of course, it's a chapter that ends with Yamaha. We have spent eight years [together]. The first ones were better than the last ones,” he said at Silverstone.

“But I think I'm happy, because we have been talking since last year with teams and it was announced just like two weeks ago. So, I’m really happy to join Honda and looking forward to it.”

Why Quartararo chose Honda over Yamaha

Asked if he held any talks with Yamaha about extending his contract before agreeing terms to join Honda, Quartararo replied with an unequivocal “no”.

The 2021 champion added that there were two key aspects that ultimately convinced him to leave the manufacturer that he has been associated with throughout his premier class career.

“In this case, it was especially for the machine,” he said. “I've spent my whole career in MotoGP with Yamaha. Of course, I've been super happy and grateful for Yamaha.

“But for me, it was the right time to move. I needed fresh air, new people and a new project. I needed a change on everything, on the mental side and on the package side.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images

Quartararo admitted that he has been impressed by Honda’s recovery, with the Tokyo-based brand climbing from the bottom of the championship in 2024 to score one win and three other podiums last year.

“We know that they have also been in a difficult situation. But the growth they have made in the last years and the project that is going to be in the future is really something that makes me want to go there,” he explained.

The 2027 gamble

MotoGP is set for one of its biggest overhauls in 2027, with sweeping changes in chassis and engine regulations coinciding with the introduction of a new tyre supplier.

Quartararo admitted that riders are gambling to a certain extent when choosing their teams for next year, but he is convinced that Honda will be able to produce a competitive package based on what he has seen so far.

“I think it's so difficult. The bikes that are working now, with all the changes, especially the tyres, maybe they are not going to work next year. So, of course, it's a gamble,” he said.

“But I would not say it's a complete gamble, because there are many things behind that you need to think about, that you need to work on.

“We had many meetings with teams, and with Honda, I had my question answered really well, and this is why it makes me want to step there.

“Of course, it's a gamble. But there is a part where I wanted to have some answers.”