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Fabio Quartararo: MotoGP should have the same number of sprints as F1

Fabio Quartararo reopens debate over whether MotoGP should have a sprint at every round as the series prepares to shake up the weekend format again in 2027

Rachit Thukral Gerald Dirnbeck
Published:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo believes MotoGP should have the same number of sprint events as Formula 1, amid plans to introduce a dedicated qualifying for half-distance races.

MotoGP’s stakeholders are set to agree on a new weekend format for 2027 that would see each round feature two qualifying sessions, likely in favour of less practice time.

While riders currently start the sprint and the grand prix from the same positions, the proposed change would see separate qualifying sessions determine the grids for the two races. 

This plan would bring MotoGP more in line with F1, which holds one sprint qualifying and a main qualifying session on all sprint weekends.

But 2021 world champion Quartararo believes MotoGP should also mirror F1’s approach to the number of sprint events it holds each season. 

Asked if he liked MotoGP’s proposed format for 2027, Quartararo said: “No. My opinion on the sprint is that if they want to do like F1, we should do the same number of sprint races like F1. For me, this should be what we need to do.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

When told the newly-announced 2027 F1 calendar features 10 sprint races, up from six this year, the Frenchman replied: “I'm happy with 10. I'm [happy] even with 12.”

The sprint format hasn’t proved universally popular with riders, who feel having additional races makes them more vulnerable to injuries. 

“It's really intense. The amount of stress and everything we have during the starts. For safety, we know that the start is the most dangerous. So, yeah, if they want to make qualifying as the sprint, I think we need to copy exactly as F1.”

Quartararo also echoed complaints about riders not having enough of a say in shaping the future of MotoGP, with a lack of a united voice making it harder for them to influence changes.

Asked if the riders should be consulted in such decisions, he said: “They had the sprints without really asking [the riders], so I don't think [they would].

“We have sprints now, for sure they will not take those off.”

He added: “We are here to ride. If they tell us to do 22 sprints, we do 22 sprints. If they tell us to do 12, we do [12]. But we are not the ones who decide what we have to do.”

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