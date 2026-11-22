MotoGP Portuguese GP
Fabio Quartararo on Portimao sprint charge: 'The first few laps were fun!'
The Yamaha man went from 20th to eighth on Saturday
Richard Asher Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 22, 2026, 11:01 AM
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Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Fabio Quartararo is more upbeat than usual ahead of Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix, following a "fun" ride in the sprint race on Saturday.
The French rider fought his way from 20th on the grid to eighth in the final results, making up eight of those positions over the first three laps.
He rounded off a strong ride by passing Iker Lecuona's factory Ducati on the final lap to grab two points.
"I made a great start, then I overtook a few riders... a few riders made a mistake, and then I had to overtake in places where usually you don't see [it], like in the middle of the corner in Turn 14, in Turn 8.
"So yeah, I had to attack a bit aggressively. It was fun in the first laps!
"Then I was stuck behind Iker," recalled Quartararo. "My pace was, I think, two or three tenths faster, but I could not even try and overtake. On the last laps, when it was raining, I could attack a bit more."
Quartararo explained that his lowly qualifying spot, which saw him slowest of the Yamaha quartet, was not representative of his pace.
"I knew my pace was much faster than 20th, but I couldn't make any lap in the qualifying," said the man from Nice.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Asked if the timing of Diogo Moreira's crash and the subsequent red flag had been part of the problem, Quartararo agreed.
"I think he preferred not to crash!" smiled Quartararo in response to jokes that the red flag had been planned by his future HRC team-mate, who was at the top of the timesheets. "Because it was a big one.
"But yeah, of course for us it was a big penalty, because, you know, starting from almost last is not helping. But I think it was really nice to make this kind of race."
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