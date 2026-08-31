Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

Fabio Quartararo refuses to be Yamaha’s “test rider” as he reaches breaking point

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Fabio Quartararo refuses to be Yamaha’s “test rider” as he reaches breaking point

The underlying upgrade that boosted McLaren's performance jump

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
The underlying upgrade that boosted McLaren's performance jump

How Lewis Hamilton "shook the system" at Ferrari, but it couldn't fulfil all his wishes

Formula 1
Italian GP
How Lewis Hamilton "shook the system" at Ferrari, but it couldn't fulfil all his wishes

Francesco Bagnaia “humiliated” by latest MotoGP struggles: “I see no way out”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Francesco Bagnaia “humiliated” by latest MotoGP struggles: “I see no way out”

How Fred Vasseur has been challenging Ferrari to take more risks

Formula 1
Formula 1
How Fred Vasseur has been challenging Ferrari to take more risks

Williams called out for 'overpromising and underdelivering' amid 2026 F1 woes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams called out for 'overpromising and underdelivering' amid 2026 F1 woes

Winners and losers from MotoGP's fascinating Aragon GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Winners and losers from MotoGP's fascinating Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP

Fabio Quartararo refuses to be Yamaha’s “test rider” as he reaches breaking point

A frustrating weekend has pushed Quartararo to a breaking point, with the Frenchman no longer willing to help Yamaha with 2027 bike development 

Rachit Thukral Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Fabio Quartararo says he will no longer help Yamaha with development work pertaining to the 2027 MotoGP season after being denied a chance to test Pirelli’s new tyres.

The 2021 champion made that comment following last weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix, where he felt he was reduced to the role of a “test rider” as Yamaha evaluated several new components.

Quartararo is leaving Yamaha after eight seasons to join Honda next year, having completely lost faith in the Iwata-based manufacturer to turn around its troubled MotoGP bike.

And having spent the first half of the campaign running an underpowered, new V4 engine Yamaha has developed ahead of next year’s switch to 850cc regulations, the 27-year-old feels now is the time to draw a line under his involvement in the bike’s development. 
 
“As far as the future is concerned, I’m not in a position to help. And for personal reasons, I don’t want to help,” he said. “We’re trying to make progress this year. But ultimately, if things don’t improve, there’s not much we can do.”

Quartararo clarified that his frustration stemmed from Yamaha denying him a chance to take part in September’s in-season test at the Red Bull Ring, where race riders will be allowed to sample Pirelli’s new 2027 tyre compounds for only the second time.

When asked to clarify what he meant by “personal reasons”, Quartararo added: “To set the record straight, the thing is… I don’t know if I should say this, but I’m going to say it anyway: I wanted to do the tests in Austria. But unfortunately, Yamaha don’t want me to ride on Pirelli tyres. I wanted to do something, but they won’t let me.

“Personally, I don’t want to develop the bike for the 2027 riders. So, if we can improve something for this year, I’ll do it. But I’m not going to push myself to the limit and act as a test rider like I did this weekend.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Stephen Blackberry / NurPhoto via Getty Images

For riders, getting any experience on the new rubber is crucial, given how different it is expected to be from the current Michelins. But manufacturers have been more reserved about letting their departing riders take part in such in-season tests, as that would also mean letting them sample their new 850cc bikes and potentially taking secrets to other manufacturers.

Even so, during the first official 2027 test at Brno in June, Honda allowed its current riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir to test its 2027 package, complete with Pirelli tyres, despite both moving to rival brands next year.

Likewise, Pedro Acosta led the development of KTM’s 2027 bike in the Czech Republic, even as he prepares to join the factory Ducati Team next year.

Why did Quartararo get so frustrated at Aragon?

Quartararo was tasked with testing a wide variety of developments throughout the Aragon weekend, including a new chassis. But while the introduction of new parts suggested Yamaha was still pushing to close the gap to the front, Quartararo felt the new direction only left the team going backwards.

The extensive testing work also complicated what was already expected to be one of the toughest weekends for Quartararo, and he ended up finishing last in Sunday’s race, more than 50 seconds behind winner Marc Marquez.

Asked for his feedback on the new chassis on Saturday, he said: “It's worse. On Friday, I said it was worse. They wanted to compare again this morning. It was worse.

“I was more of a test rider this weekend. Testing three times the chassis but it was not working. We had a new link also. It was not an improvement. 

“I basically ran with a standard bike. But when you jump from one chassis to another, even if the difference is not too big… already the feeling is not there but I was a bit confused. But it is what it is and we are trying to find more performance.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Francesco Bagnaia “humiliated” by latest MotoGP struggles: “I see no way out”

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

Francesco Bagnaia “humiliated” by latest MotoGP struggles: “I see no way out”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Francesco Bagnaia “humiliated” by latest MotoGP struggles: “I see no way out”

Winners and losers from MotoGP's fascinating Aragon GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Winners and losers from MotoGP's fascinating Aragon GP
More from
Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo knew Yamaha engine was going to blow up in tough Aragon GP sprint

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Fabio Quartararo knew Yamaha engine was going to blow up in tough Aragon GP sprint

Fabio Quartararo explains rationale behind Honda 2027 MotoGP move

MotoGP
MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo explains rationale behind Honda 2027 MotoGP move

Explained: the error that led to Fabio Quartararo’s British GP penalty

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
Explained: the error that led to Fabio Quartararo’s British GP penalty
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing

MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

Pirelli delivers 2027 MotoGP tyres with F1-style colour markings

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Pirelli delivers 2027 MotoGP tyres with F1-style colour markings

MotoGP plans to introduce F1-style budget cap

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP plans to introduce F1-style budget cap

Latest news

What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

Fabio Quartararo refuses to be Yamaha’s “test rider” as he reaches breaking point

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Fabio Quartararo refuses to be Yamaha’s “test rider” as he reaches breaking point

The underlying upgrade that boosted McLaren's performance jump

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
The underlying upgrade that boosted McLaren's performance jump

How Lewis Hamilton "shook the system" at Ferrari, but it couldn't fulfil all his wishes

Formula 1
Italian GP
How Lewis Hamilton "shook the system" at Ferrari, but it couldn't fulfil all his wishes

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP

The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

MotoGP
By Richard Asher
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse
View more