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Fabio Quartararo says Marc Marquez is the greatest MotoGP rider ever after 10th world title

Quartararo reacts to Marquez’s championship success and gives his thoughts on where the Spaniard ranks among motorcycling's greats

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 5:04 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Lluis Gene / AFP via Getty Images

Fabio Quartararo believes Marc Marquez's remarkable run to the 2026 MotoGP title has put beyond doubt his status as the greatest rider in the championship's history.

Ducati rider Marquez clinched his 10th world championship with a round to spare at Portimao on Sunday, overcoming a 102-point deficit to Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi in a remarkable comeback from injury.

The title, his eighth in the premier class, put him level with the legendary Giacomo Agostini, who joined him on the stage after the cooldown lap for a special celebration organised jointly by MotoGP and Ducati.

Marquez had already entered the ‘GOAT’ debate in the 2010s after he won six titles in his first seven seasons in the premier class. But his recent successes in 2025 and ‘26, after years of injury woes, have cemented his legacy.

As a world champion himself, Quartararo sang high praise of Marquez, describing him as the greatest rider MotoGP has ever seen.

“I think the celebrations say it all. Going up the stairs with the GOAT. It was really, really nice to see,” said the Yamaha rider.

“I have nothing to say because when I was 14 years old, he was the guy who was winning. [Now that I am] 27, he's still winning. It’s time for him to take a rest, I think [laughs]. I’m joking.

“But yes, he's the greatest, he's the smartest and the fastest.”

Asked whether he now considered Marquez the GOAT, Quartararo replied with a resounding “Yes”.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marquez suffered a major setback at the Indonesian GP in 2025 when an incident caused by Bezzecchi left him with another shoulder injury. The crash compromised his fitness further and forced him to undergo an additional operation in the middle of the 2026 season.

To compensate for his physical limitations, Marquez placed greater emphasis on his mental approach to gain an edge against Aprilia duo Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin in the championship fight.

Quartararo praised the Spaniard's mental sharpness this season, highlighting how he used mind games to put his rivals under pressure.

“I saw one comment he made two days ago that the fastest [version of him] was more in the past. Now I like how he plays mentally with all the riders. I think that he's really, really clever.

“He is also really strong. He's not just fast. He has everything and he's fast in any conditions.”

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