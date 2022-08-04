Fabio Quartararo working on Mercedes Formula 1 car test

The Yamaha rider shares Monster Energy and Petronas sponsorship with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and joined the team for the French Grand Prix weekend at Paul Ricard in July.

It was reported during that weekend that Quartararo would be completing a test with the team later this year, but he says it is “not something planned yet.”

He also spent the day with Hamilton earlier this week, with social media images showing the pair windsurfing, but insists they “were not talking about racing.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP British Grand Prix, Quartararo said: “About Mercedes, it’s something I’m working to, it’s not something planned yet.

“But of course it would be something that I would love to try.

“I’ve been to the simulator, I’ve been in the car but I’ve never had a chance to test it.

“I spent a really nice day with Lewis [Hamilton] but we were not talking about racing, just having fun on the surf and the jet ski, it was a good day.”

Lewis Hamilton and Fabio Quartararo swapped helmets in 2019. Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo drove the Brackley-based team’s simulator ahead of last year’s British Grand Prix, an experience he said was “amazing”, but is now hoping to try the real thing.

The French rider completed 50 laps, saying at the time that he would “love to drive” and F1 car and that “to give it a try would be nice.”

Mercedes back in 2019 offered MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi the opportunity to drive its 2017 title-winning F1 car at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo Circuit as part of a ride swap with Hamilton – who sampled Rossi’s M1 MotoGP bike.

In 2016, as a farewell gift from Monster Energy ahead of his Yamaha departure, Jorge Lorenzo was able to test the 2014 title-winning Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone.

In 2018, Marc Marquez drove a 2012 Red Bull F1 car at Spielberg alongside then-Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa.

Quartararo currently leads the MotoGP standings by 21 points from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, with Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco in third.