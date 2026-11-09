MotoGP Qatar GP
Fermin Aldeguer defends himself after Francesco Bagnaia crash: “It wasn’t a crazy move”
Despite feeling his overtaking attempt wasn’t “crazy”, Aldeguer nevertheless went to the factory Ducati garage to apologise for his actions
Rachit Thukral Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 9, 2026, 2:31 PM
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Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Fermin Aldeguer has defended himself against criticism over his collision with Francesco Bagnaia which left the factory Ducati rider injured in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint.
The Gresini rider was battling with KTM’s Pedro Acosta for sixth place when he sensed an opportunity heading into the final turn. But as he braked into the tight right-hander, he wasn’t able to slow down his bike sufficiently and slammed into Bagnaia, who was circulating just ahead of the pair in fifth.
The impact launched the Italian into the air, with the three-time world champion appearing visibly in pain as he crashed heavily on the tarmac before sliding towards the run-off.
The race was immediately red-flagged due to the scale of the incident, with stewards punishing Aldeguer with a double long-lap penalty to be served during the shortened 10-lap restart.
While at no point denying he wasn’t responsible for the collision, MotoGP sophomore Aldeguer insisted his passing attempt was not as reckless as it might have appeared, despite the severity of the outcome.
"Obviously, if you see the crash, it looks absolutely spectacular, like something out of place. But in the end, it wasn’t exactly a crazy move, so to speak,” Aldeguer told the media including Motorsport.com.
“I was trying to regain a position from Pedro, who’d come out of Turn 15 badly; I saw an opportunity to get in on the final corner, but of course, having come out of it badly, he defended his position in the end.
"We were a bit more than halfway down the track on the right-hand side, and we know that here in Qatar, if you go off the line, it’s a bit of a lottery. So, I couldn’t brake the bike as I’d have liked. I didn’t brake that late either; I’d say we actually braked earlier, knowing what was ahead.
“But of course, Pecco was taking the corner with a much wider radius, preparing for the exit, and that’s where I ran into him. I tried to look and avoid that contact with the front wheel; it was a very close call, but I did hit him.”
Bagnaia was immediately taken to the medical centre for assessment, where scans revealed that he had fractured two bones on his right foot.
The Italian was declared unfit from Sunday’s grand prix due to the injuries, while his participation in the final two rounds of the season in Portugal and Valencia remains uncertain as he awaits a decision on whether surgery will be required.
Aldeguer revealed that he had apologised to both Bagnaia and Ducati, which directly employs him as a factory rider.
“First and foremost, I’d like to apologise to Pecco and the team,” he said ahead of the grand prix. “I’ve already been back to the pits and tried to explain the incident as clearly as possible."
Aldeguer suggested that he received mixed reactions from Ducati when he went to the team’s garage to apologise for the incident.
“Well, at the end of the day, some people understand that this is racing and things like this can happen whilst others take it more personally,” he said.
“But all I can do is apologise and try to avoid this happening in future races. But sometimes you’re the one doing it, and other times it’s done to you.”
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