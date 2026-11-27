MotoGP Valencia GP

Fermin Aldeguer: 'I was expecting this from Marc Maquez; his departure opens a door for me'

Fermin Aldeguer explains that Marc Marquez’s retirement did not come as a complete surprise to him, and his departure presents an opportunity to take his place at the factory Ducati MotoGP team

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 7:15 PM

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Fermin Aldeguer could be one of those most affected by Marc Marquez’s retirement, announced by the 10-time world champion on Friday, as one of the major candidates to take his place at the factory Ducati MotoGP team.

The 10-time world champion has been hampered by physical issues and by double vision, which returned on two occasions after he re-injured his shoulder in Indonesia last season. His departure leaves, above all, the most coveted seat on the grid vacant – the one he was due to occupy alongside Pedro Acosta in 2027.

Motorsport.com understands that Ducati will turn to one of the riders from its satellite teams to fill the void left by Marquez, and that Aldeguer is the top choice on the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer’s list.

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The first thing Aldeguer was asked when he dismounted his bike on Friday was about the chances of him teaming up with Acosta next season: “I don’t know. What I do know is that I have a contract, and that my aim this weekend is to do well. Beyond that, it’s up to others.”

Asked whether he had expected Marquez to retire, he commented: “It’s taken me by surprise. Did I expect it? A bit. At the end of the day, we see each other from time to time, we have a chat every now and then. And, obviously, you can tell he’s struggled physically throughout the season. I think next year was one of the biggest challenges he could have set himself, with a new bike, new tyres.

“For that, as I’d already discussed with him, you have to push the limits, you have to crash, you might even get injured, and I don’t think he’s at that stage anymore, of going through that. It’s the best way to retire – as world champion.”

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Asked whether Marquez’s retirement weighed more heavily on him than the prospect of a move to the Ducati factory team, he said: “Marc leaving opens the door for me to keep developing further and gives me the chance to join them. But this is a very self-centred world; I have to look out for myself, and if I have an opportunity to grow within the brand, I’d prefer that. Being able to battle with Marc over these past two years has been an honour.”

Aldeguer finished eighth on Friday at the Valencia GP and when asked about his target for the weekend, he replied: “Judging by today’s performance, we’re not that far off the rest. In the end, we’re a tenth and a half – not quite two – behind second place. And we’re eighth.

“The gap to Marc is a bit bigger, but we’ve got his benchmark lap time. We’re going to try to learn as much as we can, copy what he does, and then tomorrow, depending on our grid position, we can set a clear target in terms of results. But a top-five finish would already be good.”

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