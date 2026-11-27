MotoGP Valencia GP
Fermin Aldeguer: 'I was expecting this from Marc Maquez; his departure opens a door for me'
Fermin Aldeguer explains that Marc Marquez’s retirement did not come as a complete surprise to him, and his departure presents an opportunity to take his place at the factory Ducati MotoGP team
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 27, 2026, 7:15 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Fermin Aldeguer could be one of those most affected by Marc Marquez’s retirement, announced by the 10-time world champion on Friday, as one of the major candidates to take his place at the factory Ducati MotoGP team.
The 10-time world champion has been hampered by physical issues and by double vision, which returned on two occasions after he re-injured his shoulder in Indonesia last season. His departure leaves, above all, the most coveted seat on the grid vacant – the one he was due to occupy alongside Pedro Acosta in 2027.
Motorsport.com understands that Ducati will turn to one of the riders from its satellite teams to fill the void left by Marquez, and that Aldeguer is the top choice on the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer’s list.
Read Also:
MotoGPWho will replace Marc Marquez at Ducati?
MotoGPMarc Marquez explains decision behind shock MotoGP retirement
The first thing Aldeguer was asked when he dismounted his bike on Friday was about the chances of him teaming up with Acosta next season: “I don’t know. What I do know is that I have a contract, and that my aim this weekend is to do well. Beyond that, it’s up to others.”
Asked whether he had expected Marquez to retire, he commented: “It’s taken me by surprise. Did I expect it? A bit. At the end of the day, we see each other from time to time, we have a chat every now and then. And, obviously, you can tell he’s struggled physically throughout the season. I think next year was one of the biggest challenges he could have set himself, with a new bike, new tyres.
“For that, as I’d already discussed with him, you have to push the limits, you have to crash, you might even get injured, and I don’t think he’s at that stage anymore, of going through that. It’s the best way to retire – as world champion.”
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Asked whether Marquez’s retirement weighed more heavily on him than the prospect of a move to the Ducati factory team, he said: “Marc leaving opens the door for me to keep developing further and gives me the chance to join them. But this is a very self-centred world; I have to look out for myself, and if I have an opportunity to grow within the brand, I’d prefer that. Being able to battle with Marc over these past two years has been an honour.”
Aldeguer finished eighth on Friday at the Valencia GP and when asked about his target for the weekend, he replied: “Judging by today’s performance, we’re not that far off the rest. In the end, we’re a tenth and a half – not quite two – behind second place. And we’re eighth.
“The gap to Marc is a bit bigger, but we’ve got his benchmark lap time. We’re going to try to learn as much as we can, copy what he does, and then tomorrow, depending on our grid position, we can set a clear target in terms of results. But a top-five finish would already be good.”
Read Also:
MotoGPDucati reacts to Marc Marquez retirement: "It was quite a shock"
MotoGP"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article "It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova
Who will replace Marc Marquez at Ducati?
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
5 h
Who will replace Marc Marquez at Ducati?
Jorge Martin: "My relationship with Aprilia has been difficult, but it's made me a better person and rider"
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Jorge Martin: "My relationship with Aprilia has been difficult, but it's made me a better person and rider"
Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?
MotoGP
Brazil GP
Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?
More from
Pedro Acosta
"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
50 min
"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts
Gigi Dall'Igna: ‘Marc Marquez is the best rider in history, no doubt about that’
MotoGP
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Gigi Dall'Igna: ‘Marc Marquez is the best rider in history, no doubt about that’
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure
More from
Gresini Racing
Iker Lecuona felt significant differences between Ducati's GP25 and GP26
MotoGP
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Iker Lecuona felt significant differences between Ducati's GP25 and GP26
Fermin Aldeguer defends himself after Francesco Bagnaia crash: “It wasn’t a crazy move”
MotoGP
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Fermin Aldeguer defends himself after Francesco Bagnaia crash: “It wasn’t a crazy move”
Alex Marquez considering surgery next week, could miss Qatar GP
MotoGP
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Alex Marquez considering surgery next week, could miss Qatar GP
Latest news
Fermin Aldeguer: 'I was expecting this from Marc Maquez; his departure opens a door for me'
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP
10 min
Fermin Aldeguer: 'I was expecting this from Marc Maquez; his departure opens a door for me'
"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP
50 min
"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts
F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes charge in twice red-flagged FP2
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
1 h
F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes charge in twice red-flagged FP2
The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary
Formula 1
Qatar GP
The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary
Feature
Discover prime content
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
By Rachit Thukral
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Rachit Thukral
You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe