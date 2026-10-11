Fermin Aldeguer set for surgery after fracturing hand at Mandalika
It was an unhealthy end to an unhappy weekend for the young Spaniard - and that at the scene of his only grand prix win
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Gresini Ducati rider Fermin Aldeguer will have to undergo surgery on his right hand following a crash-riddled Indonesian Grand Prix weekend.
Having taken his first and only grand prix win at this race a year ago, it was far from a dream defence for the Spaniard. He crashed twice on Friday, putting him on the back foot as he was relegated to Q1.
Although he progressed from there to Q2, he crashed in that session on his way to sixth spot on the grid.
After a promising start to the grand prix had elevated him to fourth place, Aldeguer then rounded off a painful weekend by sliding out at Turn 16 on the second lap.
After the race came the announcement that he "has sustained a fracture at the base of the first metacarpal bone in his right hand and will require surgery."
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Aldeguer will fly to Barcelona immediately on Sunday to undergo the surgery.
The good news for the 21-year-old is that there are two weeks until the next race, the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
Aldeguer already had injury woes before this quadruple-crash weekend. He has been limping all season after breaking his femur in a pre-season testing accident, then picked up a further injury at Assen that saw him miss three mid-season rounds.
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