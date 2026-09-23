Fermin Aldeguer undergoes surgery to try to speed up recovery ahead of Japanese GP
Fermin Aldeguer underwent a procedure on Wednesday to have a screw removed from his left leg, which he injured in January and which has remained in the recovery process ever since
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Fermin Aldeguer has undergone a surgery to have one of the screws that had been inserted into his left leg removed.
The Gresini MotoGP rider suffered a femur fracture in early January, when he was preparing with a production bike at the Aspar Circuit in Valencia ahead of the MotoGP pre-season.
The fracture was serious, not only because it left him without pre-season and unable to take part in the first grand prix of the year in Thailand, but also because the rider broke his femur and they had to join the bone with a sizeable nail, fixing it with screws.
Now, taking advantage of the week without races between the Austrian and Japanese Grands Prix, Aldeguer, in agreement with the surgeon who operated on him, Dr Ignacio Ginebreda, Head of the Lengthening and Bone Reconstruction Unit at ICATME at Hospital Universitari Dexeus, have decided to have one of those screws removed with the aim of speeding up the recovery from the injury.
The procedure was carried out on an outpatient basis, so the rider was able to leave the medical centre this afternoon and return home to rest before travelling to Japan next Monday.
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images
New surgery at the end of the year
After undergoing surgery for his femur fracture in January, Aldeguer is facing his second year in MotoGP with a nail in the bone that cannot be removed until the end of the season, as that operation entails a period of inactivity and rehabilitation lasting several weeks.
After missing the first round of the year, the Spanish rider has opted to wait until after the Valencia GP and the subsequent 2026 pre-season test, which takes place on 1 December, to undergo surgery again to remove the metalwork.
The leg has not been Aldeguer’s only injury this season, as at the end of June he suffered a heavy crash at Assen that resulted in a cervical fracture, which forced him out of the rest of the Dutch GP weekend and the following two races in Germany and Great Britain, the rounds either side of the summer break. The Gresini rider returned at Aragon at the end of August.
As well as finishing the season in the best possible way, Aldeguer's priority is to use the winter to fully recover from the leg injury before his debut with the VR46 team, as an official Ducati rider with factory equipment.
Share Or Save This Story
VR46 announces Fermin Aldeguer for 2027 and 2028 MotoGP seasons
Fermin Aldeguer to miss British GP, Iker Lecuona drafted as replacement
Injured Fermin Aldeguer says he will not race again "until after the summer"
“With the photo, Marc wants to end speculation about his arm”, believes Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez says “stupid, unacceptable” mistake cost British GP podium
Joan Mir explains why Gresini is the right move after Honda struggles
Latest news
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
NASCAR to meet with Ty Gibbs for throwing water bottle into Bristol fight
Fermin Aldeguer undergoes surgery to try to speed up recovery ahead of Japanese GP
Jolyon Palmer suggests Oscar Piastri needs F1 reset in blunt Lando Norris comparison
How to make two MotoGP grids with a single qualifying session
What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix
Are Aprilia riders making it too easy for Marc Marquez to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
What we learned from MotoGP’s decisive San Marino Grand Prix
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments