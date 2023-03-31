Folger to fill in for injured Pol Espargaro at Tech3 MotoGP squad

Folger’s only MotoGP campaign was back in 2017, competing for Tech3 on Yamaha machinery, and highlighted by a second-place finish at his home round at the Sachsenring.

But the German’s rookie premier class campaign was cut short by illness which was later diagnosed as Gilbert’s syndrome.

Since then, Folger has made sporadic outings in Moto2 and the World Superbike championship at international level, and most recently competed for Bonovo MGM BMW in the production series in 2021.

Folger will stand in for the injured Espargaro from the Americas GP, after he suffered a fractured jaw and back as well as trauma to his lungs in a heavy crash during practice for the MotoGP season-opener in Portugal.

“It’s clear Pol needs time to make a full recovery and our thoughts are still with him and we are in contact all the time,” Nicolas Goyon, Tech3 team manager, said.

“Until he is ready though, Jonas’ testing role together with his recent MotoGP experience meant he is the perfect fill-in.

“We had some good memories with him a few years ago and he tested with us in Sepang this pre-season. He’s a great guy and we’re delighted to welcome him back.”

2017 MotoGP Championship - Round 9 Sachsenring, Germany Sunday 2 July 2017 Jonas Folger, Monster Yamaha Tech 3 World Copyright: Gareth Harford/LAT Images ref: Digital Image 682333 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

No timeframe has been set for Espargaro’s comeback yet as he remains in hospital following jaw surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday.

“First of all I really hope Pol is doing well and getting back on his feet as soon as possible,” Folger said. “I’m sure he has the right people around him.

“From my side I’m looking forward to racing again and arriving to Texas to see all the guys from my old team! I hope we can do a decent job and I know it will be a big challenge for me since testing has only just started.

“However, this will be a great opportunity to get up to speed and learn more about the bike. I’m thankful and now looking to Texas.”

Augusto Fernandez will be Tech3's sole MotoGP rider for this weekend's Argentina GP.