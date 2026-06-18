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Top MotoGP riders being benched for Brno test “not the best idea” - Francesco Bagnaia

December is too late for riders to try the 2027 rubber for the first time, says the Italian

Richard Asher
Edited:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says waiting until December to try the 2027 Pirelli MotoGP tyre – as well as the new 850cc bikes – has some serious drawbacks.

The 2027 bikes and rubber will hit the track in the hands of current MotoGP race riders for the first time in Monday’s test at Brno. But Bagnaia is one of a number of big MotoGP names who will not be allowed to take part, due to the fact that he is moving to a rival manufacturer for next season.

That said, Honda has softened its stance by allowing Joan Mir and Luca Marini to try its new package next week – and KTM is now also understood to have agreed to allow Pedro Acosta to run its 2027 prototype. But Bagnaia confirmed on Thursday that Ducati is not making an exception for him.

“I'll be home,” he said, watchful with his words given that his 2027 Aprilia deal has yet to be officially announced. “Not because I want to, but it is what it is.”

“I understand the idea to not try the 850cc, because it's normal,” added Bagnaia, confirming he had no issue with having to bide his time in terms of the new-spec machinery. “I think it's correct.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

But he went on to point out that shutting numerous experienced names out of the early testing could have implications for the final phase of tyre development ahead of the 2027 race season.

Only at the Valencia test on 1 December will all riders be allowed to test the new rubber. This would be the first and last chance for many of them to try the tyres before the winter break.

“Arriving at Valencia on 1 December, without even having tested the Pirelli... considering it's December, you will start the day at 11am and you will finish at 3pm. So you don't have much time.

“It's a bit strange because you don't understand the tyres, you don't have anything to ask [suggest] to Pirelli, so I think it's not the best idea.”

Bagnaia added that a good compromise might have been to allow riders in his position to try the new rubber without necessarily trying the new bikes.

“It would be better to let me ride with the current MotoGP with the Pirelli, but it's impossible.”

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