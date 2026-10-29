MotoGP Australian GP

Francesco Bagnaia calls Sepang his “best chance” and vows to “risk more”

Having scored just 23 points in the last six rounds, Bagnaia is optimistic about turning around his fortunes at Sepang

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 8:48 AM

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Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia says he is willing to take more risks at this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, describing Sepang as his “best chance” to secure a strong result before leaving Ducati.

The Italian has a strong track record at the Sepang International Circuit, having won two of the last four grands prix in Malaysia. Last year, Bagnaia put his GP24 on pole and won the sprint race, despite suffering the same problems that plagued much of his campaign.

With the 2026 season nearing its conclusion, the three-time world champion sees Sepang as his best opportunity to rediscover some enjoyment on the GP26 after what has been a frustrating year.

“I'm really looking forward to riding here. I love the track, and I think it's the best chance I have to enjoy it a little bit more,” he said on Thursday.

“I will give my maximum. I will risk more to enjoy.

“It will be very difficult, but also last year I was without anything on my bike and I did pole and then I won a sprint. Then I had an issue in the race. This year is more or less the same, but I would like to enjoy.

“The test went well here. I was quite fast and also the pace was strong, so it would be good.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The Sepang circuit was due to undergo extensive renovation work this year, but those plans were later scrapped.

Only part of the track has been resurfaced since last year’s race, but Formula 1 drivers already reported that asphalt was breaking up during the Bahrain GP in Malaysia earlier this month.

Michelin had brought an additional medium rear tyre that was originally designed for the resurfaced track, while riders also have a soft and a hard tyre at their disposal.

“The tyres are different,” Bagnaia said. “They brought different tyres compared to the test, because they were thinking that the circuit was resurfacing, but they had some issue with shipping the material, so the asphalt is the same.

“Apart from that Formula 1 scratched the straights. So let's see. It will be interesting.

The new medium tyre may work and it will be interesting to try.”

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