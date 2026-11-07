MotoGP Qatar GP

Francesco Bagnaia out of Qatar Grand Prix with fractures in right foot

The factory Ducati rider was sent flying by Fermin Aldeguer in the sprint race

Richard Asher Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 6:28 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia has picked up two fractures in his right foot following his frightening accident during the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

The injury will prevent him from taking part in Sunday's Qatar GP at the very least, with the remainder of the season in doubt as the possibility of surgery is assessed.

Bagnaia was pitched high into the air when Gresini Ducati's Fermin Aldeguer lost control under brakes and clattered into him early in the original race.

The incident led to a red flag and a completely new race being run - inevitably without Bagnaia. That brought an early end to what had looked his most promising weekend for some time.

Read Also:

Bagnaia was examined by MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte, following which a statement was released by Ducati.

“Initial medical examinations performed on Pecco Bagnaia at the medical center at the Losail International Circuit have revealed two fractures in his right foot, affecting the fourth and fifth metatarsals," read the statement.

Bagnaia was in the thick of the battle before his accident

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"The rider will be transferred tonight to Doha Hospital to undergo further tests to determine whether the fractures require surgery,” the Borgo Panigale team concluded.

Just two race weekends remain on the MotoGP schedule following the Qatar GP. A gap of two weeks before the Iberian double-header that concludes the season may work in Bagnaia's favour, but at this stage it is possible that his time with Ducati may already be over.

Bagnaia, who won two world championships for the team in 2022 and 2023, is approaching the end of two difficult seasons and will race for Aprilia next year.

Aldeguer was made to serve a double long lap penalty during the restarted contest.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Richard Asher





MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



1 h



MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third





Jorge Martin faces 'very difficult' challenge at Qatar GP as pain strikes back in qualifying



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



5 h



Jorge Martin faces 'very difficult' challenge at Qatar GP as pain strikes back in qualifying





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans

More from

Francesco Bagnaia





Pecco Bagnaia 'feels like a factory rider again' as he finds form in Qatar



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



22 h



Pecco Bagnaia 'feels like a factory rider again' as he finds form in Qatar





MotoGP riders open up on controversial Qatar GP: 'I was a bit worried'



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



MotoGP riders open up on controversial Qatar GP: 'I was a bit worried'





Francesco Bagnaia counting down days until end of Ducati MotoGP tenure



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Francesco Bagnaia counting down days until end of Ducati MotoGP tenure

Latest news





Francesco Bagnaia out of Qatar Grand Prix with fractures in right foot



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



Francesco Bagnaia out of Qatar Grand Prix with fractures in right foot





LIVE: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Qualifying halted by heavy rain



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



50 min



LIVE: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Qualifying halted by heavy rain





Lewis Hamilton set for new penalty, will start F1 Brazilian GP from back of grid



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



58 min



Lewis Hamilton set for new penalty, will start F1 Brazilian GP from back of grid





MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



1 h



MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third

Feature

Discover prime content





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



By Rachit Thukral



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe