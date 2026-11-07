MotoGP Qatar GP
Francesco Bagnaia out of Qatar Grand Prix with fractures in right foot
The factory Ducati rider was sent flying by Fermin Aldeguer in the sprint race
Richard Asher Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published: Nov 7, 2026, 6:28 PM
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Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia has picked up two fractures in his right foot following his frightening accident during the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.
The injury will prevent him from taking part in Sunday's Qatar GP at the very least, with the remainder of the season in doubt as the possibility of surgery is assessed.
Bagnaia was pitched high into the air when Gresini Ducati's Fermin Aldeguer lost control under brakes and clattered into him early in the original race.
The incident led to a red flag and a completely new race being run - inevitably without Bagnaia. That brought an early end to what had looked his most promising weekend for some time.
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Bagnaia was examined by MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte, following which a statement was released by Ducati.
“Initial medical examinations performed on Pecco Bagnaia at the medical center at the Losail International Circuit have revealed two fractures in his right foot, affecting the fourth and fifth metatarsals," read the statement.
Bagnaia was in the thick of the battle before his accident
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
"The rider will be transferred tonight to Doha Hospital to undergo further tests to determine whether the fractures require surgery,” the Borgo Panigale team concluded.
Just two race weekends remain on the MotoGP schedule following the Qatar GP. A gap of two weeks before the Iberian double-header that concludes the season may work in Bagnaia's favour, but at this stage it is possible that his time with Ducati may already be over.
Bagnaia, who won two world championships for the team in 2022 and 2023, is approaching the end of two difficult seasons and will race for Aprilia next year.
Aldeguer was made to serve a double long lap penalty during the restarted contest.
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