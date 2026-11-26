MotoGP Valencia GP

Francesco Bagnaia pays tribute to Ducati, reveals head injury behind Valencia absence

Bagnaia’s illustrious stint with Ducati ended prematurely due to a double injury, including light bleeding in his head

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 26, 2026, 3:01 PM

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Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia was at a loss for words as he bid farewell to Ducati on the eve of this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix, revealing he cannot take part in this weekend’s MotoGP finale due to a head injury.

The three-time world champion was violently thrown off his bike in the Lusail sprint race after being hit by an out-of-control Fermin Aldeguer at the first corner.

The Italian was immediately diagnosed with a foot injury which ruled him out of the full-distance race in Qatar as well as last weekend’s Portuguese GP.

Bagnaia was hoping to return to action in Valencia this weekend to bring an end to his glittering chapter with Ducati, but failed to receive the doctor’s clearance to ride again.

Despite requiring crutches for support, Bagnaia nevertheless travelled to bid goodbye to the team with which he won two MotoGP titles in 2022-23.

On his arrival, Ducati surprised him with a special white-and-red liveried GP26 that it had prepared for what should have been his final appearance with the team.

Emotions got the better of Bagnaia as he spoke with the media in a special press conference, with the 29-year-old revealing that the doctors had detected a small amount of bleeding in his head following his accident in Qatar.

“This was a present Ducati wanted to give me. It's a shame for me [that I can’t race on this bike],” said an emotional Bagnaia while stuttering.

“I always loved Ducati. I always loved this team. And we need to share…the best moment I had in my career.

“It's a shame not being able to ride one last time, but the doctor said no. The thing is not the feet. The feet is almost good.

“The crash I had in Qatar was huge. I had a head ‘capture’. There is still some blood in the head. I think it's a hemorrhage. We are not afraid of it because it's very little, but there is some possibility of bigger consequences, so we cannot share our last moments again.

“For me. it's a shame. Also for my team, for everybody.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images

Bagnaia made his MotoGP debut with Pramac in 2019, before moving up to the factory squad two years later.

The Italian led Ducati to its most successful era in MotoGP, winning back-to-back riders’ titles in 2022 and ‘23.

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has openly recognised him as the second-most important rider in the manufacturer’s history, only behind Casey Stoner.

However, Bagnaia’s results nosedived in 2025 as he struggled with the GP25, repeatedly claiming his riding style didn’t match the DNA of the bike.

The downturn in Bagnaia's form coincided with Marc Marquez’s arrival at Ducati and prompted Dall’Igna to replace Bagnaia with rising KTM star Pedro Acosta.

Bagnaia will move to Aprilia next year as part of a four-year contract, but he appeared emotional as he bid farewell to a team with which he had previously hoped to finish his career.

“I want to say thanks to Ducati for everything,” he said. “I believed a lot in this project. As soon as I had the possibility of choosing when it was in 2017. Our first touch was in 2016. After a bet, they allowed me to do the first 10 laps of a test with their bike in MotoGP. For me, it was incredible.

“Just one year later I had the first touch and contact with Ducati to start speaking about MotoGP. It was my first season in moto2.



“We believed together in us. I believed a lot in Ducati. Ducati believed a lot in me and we started this journey that brought us a lot of glory. [It was] beautiful: 31 victories,

63 podiums, two titles. Nobody can take these results from.

“This is much more than what I was expecting since I was a young child, since I was a dreamer. And this little dreamer had this reward about his dreaming.”

On his recent struggles, he added: “I was just unlucky that the DNA of the bike in the last two seasons was a bit different, and I didn't adapt to it, and I wasn't able to be fast like I know, and be fast like I would like to be.”

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