Francesco Bagnaia says “I just decided” on 2027 MotoGP plans amid links to Aprilia move

Francesco Bagnaia says he has made up his mind about where he will race in MotoGP next year amid mounting speculation linking him with both Aprilia and Yamaha.

Bagnaia’s future in MotoGP had been a subject of intense scrutiny ever since Motorsport.com reported that Ducati will sign Pedro Acosta alongside Marc Marquez in 2027 - a move that would leave the two-time champion without a seat in its factory line-up.

Read Also: MotoGP Pedro Acosta to race for Ducati in 2027 alongside Marc Marquez

In this month’s Sepang test, he made it clear that he was not interested in joining a satellite team like VR46, effectively suggesting that his long and successful tenure with the Borgo Panigale marque was going to end after 2026.

Despite a wretched 2025 season, Bagnaia reportedly received offers from both Aprilia and Yamaha as they aimed to strengthen their respective line-ups for MotoGP’s new era.

In the immediate aftermath of Sepang, the Italian was understood to have practically agreed terms with Yamaha, with Fabio Quartararo set to leave for Honda.

But with the Japanese manufacturer struggling with its new V4 project in pre-season, Bagnaia now appears headed to Aprilia, which has financial flexibility following Jorge Martin’s own reported switch to Yamaha.

Asked to comment on the rumours regarding his future during the Buriram test on Saturday, Bagnaia said: “I'm fully focused on the test and on the first race. In a few days, the announcement of all the teams will come. We'll see how it turns out. Wait for mine.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

Pressed further as to whether he has finalised his plans for 2026, he added: “Yeah, I just decided.”

Bagnaia’s potential signing by Aprilia would create an all-Italian line-up alongside fellow VR46 Academy graduate Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi joined Aprilia last season after a demoralising final year at VR46 in 2024, but the switch to Noale allowed him to regain his race-winning form, and he ended the campaign third in the championship.

Bezzecchi was relaxed when asked about the prospect of Bagnaia joining him in the factory Aprilia garage at the start of MotoGP’s 850cc engine era in 2027: “You can put me [with] who you want. I don’t really care a lot.

“I think [Aprilia Racing CEO] Massimo [Rivola] would not come to me to ask for advice. I'm not the guy that has to speak about these kinds of things.

“So I just hope that they find the best way to make the best decision in terms of Massimo and the team.

“But I'm focusing on myself and on my riding.”