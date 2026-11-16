MotoGP Portuguese GP

Francesco Bagnaia to miss Portuguese GP; Iker Lecuona to replace him

Lecuona to make his sixth outing of 2026 as injury forces Bagnaia out of Portimao

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 11:30 AM

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Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia will be absent from this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix as he continues his recovery from an injury he sustained during the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

The factory Ducati rider fractured his foot after being hit by Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer in the sprint race at Losail, forcing him out of the following day’s grand prix.

After undergoing initial checks at a hospital in Doha, the Italian subsequently travelled to Turin to undergo an operation, which was deemed successful by the doctors. Since then, he has been completing his rehabilitation at home to prepare for a potential grand prix.

Although there was some hope that he would be able to recover in time for a return, Ducati announced on Monday that he will sit out the Portimao weekend.

The Italian manufacturer has drafted in Iker Lecuona as his replacement, with the 26-year-old having already made a number of race appearances for Gresini this year while standing in for Aldeguer and Alex Marquez.

However, this would be the first time the Spaniard will be incorporated into the factory set-up at Ducati alongside reigning world champion Marc Marquez.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"The doors of the Ducati Lenovo Team are opening to welcome Iker Lecuona, who will replace Pecco Bagnaia at the Portuguese GP, scheduled for November 20–22 at the Algarve International Circuit," Ducati said in a statement.

"The Spanish rider—who has already competed in five MotoGP Grands Prix this season with Team Gresini Racing (achieving a best result of seventh place at the Hungarian GP and a top-10 finish at the Qatar GP)—will take the controls of the factory team’s Desmosedici GP for the 21st round of the season.

"The 26-year-old, who is set to compete in the WorldSBK championship for the next two years with Team Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, finished the 2026 season in second place overall, having secured four victories."

Bagnaia is targeting a comeback at the the Valencia GP, scheduled on 27-29 November, to sign off his stint as a Ducati rider.

"Pecco Bagnaia will continue to rest following a surgical procedure he underwent last Tuesday in Turin. After the stabilisation of a double fracture in his right foot, he is continuing his recovery process with the aim of returning to the track for the final race of the season in Valencia," Ducati said.

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