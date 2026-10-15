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Franco Morbidelli on securing most coveted WSBK ride: 'Clearly Ducati has some trust in me'
The VR46 rider was upbeat about his impending move to World Superbike - and grateful his poor form did not cost him the chance
Richard Asher Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:07 AM
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Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Departing MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli has thanked Ducati for showing faith in him as he moves to its factory World Superbike team.
The Italian has endured a tough run in the VR46 MotoGP Ducati Team, losing the confidence that made him a three-time winner back in 2020.
His dip in form led to him failing to find a MotoGP contract for 2027, but Ducati kept him in the fold with the factory World Superbike ride. The move is a straight swap with World Superbike champion Nicolo Bulega, who will make his full-time MotoGP debut with VR46 next season.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix, Morbidelli said he was aware he had not made himself an obvious choice for Ducati given his declining performance - not to mention a reputation for getting involved in incidents on the track.
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"I'm happy about the chance I got from Ducati," said the 31-year-old, whose bike will carry a special Garuda-themed livery at the Indonesian GP. "It's not easy because after a year like this last one it's not easy to choose me. But clearly Ducati has some trust in the job that I can do and I'm really grateful about that."
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
The Roman referenced quotes by Ducati's general manager Gigi Dall'Igna at the time of the announcement, and the fact that World Superbikes will switch to Michelin rubber next season - another straight swap as Pirelli takes over as MotoGP supplier. Morbidelli will thus bring familiarity with the French company's products to his Superbike role.
"I read the words that Gigi said about me and I completely agree with him," he added. "I'm really thankful about those words and that's what I will try to bring. I'll try to bring my experience with the Michelin, and my speed, which on many occasions I had.
"If I get back to fight for the victory, I'll bring my way to fight for the victory. I had that for half of my Moto2 career and in MotoGP I had it for two years. I had the chance to fight for the victory for two years."
Another departing MotoGP race rider, Maverick Vinales, was somewhat less at peace with the idea of a move to another series, and claimed 'not to have given up yet' in his pre-Indonesian GP debrief.
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