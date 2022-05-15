Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP riders “merit” base salaries given dangers, says leading manager Next / French GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP / French GP Race report

French MotoGP: Bastianini wins again, Bagnaia crashes out

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the 2022 MotoGP season in a dramatic French Grand Prix after long-time leader Francesco Bagnaia crashed.

Lewis Duncan
By:
French MotoGP: Bastianini wins again, Bagnaia crashes out

The Gresini Ducati rider looked poised to duke it out for victory at Le Mans with factory counterpart Bagnaia as the pair emerged with the strongest pace late on. 

But a crash for Bagnaia with seven laps remaining gifted Bastianini a win that has thrust him back into championship contention after a tough recent run of races. 

Jack Miller got the holeshot off the line from second on the grid, with Bastianini moving into second ahead of a fast-starting Alex Rins. 

Poleman Bagnaia quickly regained third from Rins, while home hero Fabio Quartararo went backwards from fourth on the grid on his Yamaha – the world champion dropping back to eighth. 

Quartararo’s afternoon almost ended in disaster at the end of the opening lap when he scythed past LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami into Turn 11. 

Nakagami retaliated into the next turn and forced Quartararo out wide, with Marc Marquez on the factory Honda seizing the opportunity to snatch sixth from the pair of them – Quartararo almost coming into contact with the Spaniard. 

A mistake for Nakagami up at the Dunlop chicane moments later, however, allowed Quartararo back into seventh, and he would get ahead of Marquez on the fourth lap. 

At the front, both Bagnaia and Rins were able to get ahead of Bastianini going onto the second lap, though the Suzuki rider’s race would only last until the third lap when he ran off at the fast Turn 2 right-hander and crashed when he bounced back onto the circuit at the Dunlop chicane. 

Miller and Bagnaia pulled away by around a second at the start of the fourth tour, with Bagnaia taking the lead from his Ducati teammate into Turn 6 when the Australian ran wide on lap four. 

Miller’s pace would continue to fade as Bastianini came through on lap 12 into Turn 8, with the Gresini rider setting off on his chase for his third win of the season. 

Behind, Joan Mir on the sole-remaining Suzuki was up into the podium battle and was closing down Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro for third when he crashed on lap 15 to compound a disastrous weekend for Suzuki in light of its decision to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022. 

Bastianini hounded Bagnaia in the latter stages of the race and made his move for the lead into the Dunlop chicane on lap 21 of 27. 

But the Gresini rider ran slightly wide into Turn 6 and let Bagnaia back through before it all unravelled for the factory Ducati man. 

Bagnaia ran in too hot into Turn 8 and allowed Bastianini into an easy lead, before the poleman crashed out at the penultimate corner just moments later. 

This put Bastianini over three seconds clear of Miller as he cruised to the chequered flag to claim another win on the 2021-spec Ducati. 

Miller ended up 2.7s adrift in second, while Bagnaia’s crash offered home hero Quartararo and opportunity to salvage a podium at Le Mans. 

But Aprilia’s Espargaro put up a formidable defence that allowed him to claim his third-straight podium and shrink Quartararo’s points lead to just four heading to the Italian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time. 

Johann Zarco was fifth, 6.8s behind his countryman Quartararo, on his Pramac Ducati after getting the better of Honda’s Marc Marquez – the six-time world champon struggling to sixth. 

Nakagami was seventh in the end ahead of the only KTM to make to the finish in Brad Binder, with teammate Miguel Oliveira and Tech 3 duo Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner all crashing out. 

Luca Marini was a strong ninth on his VR46 Ducati ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, with Pol Espargaro unlucky to finish in 11th on his Honda after he was forced to take avoiding action of Oliveira’s crashed motorcycle. 

The final points went to VR46 and Gresini rookies Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, LCR’s Alex Marquez and Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli – who managed to run off track on his way to the grid prior to the race. 

Andrea Dovizioso and Darryn Binder on the RNF Yamahas were the last across the line, the latter almost one minute off the victory. 

Pramac’s Jorge Martin also failed to make the finish, as he tumbled out of 11th in the latter stages. 

MotoGP French GP - Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati -
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 2.718 2.718 2.718
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 4.182 4.182 1.464
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 4.288 4.288 0.106
5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 11.139 11.139 6.851
6 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 15.155 15.155 4.016
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 16.680 16.680 1.525
8 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 18.459 18.459 1.779
9 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 20.541 20.541 2.082
10 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 21.486 21.486 0.945
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 22.707 22.707 1.221
12 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 23.408 23.408 0.701
13 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 26.432 26.432 3.024
14 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 28.710 28.710 2.278
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 29.433 29.433 0.723
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 38.149 38.149 8.716
17 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 59.748 59.748 21.599
Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM
Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati
Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati
Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki
Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM
Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki
Australia Remy Gardner
KTM
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP riders “merit” base salaries given dangers, says leading manager
Previous article

MotoGP riders “merit” base salaries given dangers, says leading manager
Next article

French GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

French GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir admits Le Mans MotoGP crash was "mentally painful" French GP
MotoGP

Mir admits Le Mans MotoGP crash was "mentally painful"

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Marquez admits ninth was best possible result without crashes French GP
MotoGP

Marquez admits ninth was best possible result without crashes

Latest news

Mir admits Le Mans MotoGP crash was "mentally painful"
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir admits Le Mans MotoGP crash was "mentally painful"

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Marquez admits ninth was best possible result without crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez admits ninth was best possible result without crashes

Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
3 h
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.