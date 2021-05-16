Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears Next / MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash
MotoGP / French GP Race report

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

By:

Ducati’s Jack Miller won a chaotic flag-to-flag French Grand Prix despite two long-lap penalties in a crash-strewn MotoGP contest as Fabio Quartararo reclaimed the championship lead.

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

The 27-lap race was declared dry for the start, but early rain led to MotoGP’s first flag-to-flag grand prix since Brno 2017 – with Miller prevailing despite a double long-lap penalty, while the day proved disastrous of world champions Suzuki. 

Miller took the lead from third on the grid at the start ahead of Yamaha duo Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo, while Marc Marquez muscled his way into fourth past Takaaki Nakagami. 

Vinales took the lead from Miller into the downhill La Chapelle right-hander on the second lap, with the top three quickly opening up 1.7s to the pack behind as spots of rain began to appear.

The rain fell heavier on lap three, with Miller bravely blasting back into the lead at the start of lap four as Vinales slipped back to fifth. 

Despite the rain falling, Quartararo and Miller engaged over the lead across the fourth tour, the Yamaha rider barging past at the Garage Vert double-apex right-hander.

Miller retaliated at the next corner and would drop to fourth on lap five when he ran off track at the Blue esses having ceded the lead to Quartararo again at the Dunlop chicane earlier in the tour.

A moment for Suzuki’s Alex Rins – leaping up from 15th at the start – at the Musee left-hander allowed Marquez into third on lap five, with Quartararo leading the Honda rider, Rins and Miller into pitlane at the end of lap five to switch to their wet bikes. 

Drama ensued in the pitlane as both Miller and Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia were hit with double long-lap penalties for speeding in pitlane, while Quartararo stopped in the wrong side of the Yamaha box – which netted him a long lap penalty. 

With Quartararo losing time swapping to his other Yamaha, Marquez moved into the lead in pitlane ahead of Rins.

Rins’ podium hopes were dashed just seconds later, however, as he crashed at the Dunlop chicane, while world champion teammate Joan Mir fell out of the grand prix moments earlier before getting to pitlane. 

A master of flag-to-flag races, Marquez immediately opened up a two-second lead on Quartararo, with the Yamaha rider having nothing to respond to the Spaniard. 

But Marquez crashed at the final corner on lap nine, promoting Quartararo back into the lead ahead of Miller – who served his long lap penalties on lap nine and 10.

Despite the penalty, Miller’s pace on the soft wet rear tyre relative to Quartararo on the medium wet rear was such that he was only just over a second adrift of the Yamaha rider after his second long lap.

Miller made light work of Quartararo at La Chapelle on lap 12, with Quartararo serving his long lap – situated on the outside of Garage Vert – on the same tour.

Miller got his lead out to well over four seconds for the latter stages and came under no threat through to the chequered flag to secure his second win of the 2021 season.

As the rain abated and the track dried in the latter stages of the race, Quartararo’s pace dropped well off a cliff as he overstressed his soft front wet tyre, with Pramac’s Zarco ghosting up to the Yamaha by lap 21.

With no drive grip out of the final corner, Zarco breezed past Quartararo to take a second he wouldn’t let go of through to the chequered flag on home soil. 

Quartararo held onto third to take a one-point lead in the championship over Bagnaia, who recovered from his earlier penalties and 16th on the grid to finish fourth ahead of 2020 Le Mans winner Danilo Petrucci on the Tech 3 KTM

Alex Marquez used the conditions to come from 19th on the grid to sixth on his LCR Honda ahead of Nakagami and the factory Honda of Pol Espargaro, with Iker Lecuona (Tech 3) and Vinales rounding out the top 10.

Valentino Rossi slid to 11th on his Petronas SRT Yamaha, while teammate Franco Morbidell crashed on the opening lap at the Blue esses but remounted to finish 16th. 

Avintia rookie Luca Marini was 12th on his first wet MotoGP race ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder, the other Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini and Pramac stand-in Tito Rabat.

Marc Marquez did re-join after his earlier crash but fell a second time on lap 18, with KTM’s Miguel Oliveira also crashing out – with Rins falling for a second time.

The Aprilias of Aleix Espargaro and Lorenzo Savadori were forced out with mechanical dramas.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time
1 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 47'25.473
2 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 47'29.443
3 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 47'39.941
4 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 47'41.645
5 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 47'46.903
6 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 47'48.982
7 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 47'55.637
8 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 48'00.694
9 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 48'05.905
10 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 48'06.050
11 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 48'07.671
12 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 48'17.881
13 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 48'24.850
14 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 48'27.697
15 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 48'35.124
16 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 48'45.192
93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 31'00.890
41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 27'09.299
88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 21'53.005
42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 23'25.291
32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 20'08.785
36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 6'28.071
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

Previous article

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

Next article

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Sub-event Race
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

2
MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

3
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

1h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

Latest news
Quartararo: French MotoGP “strangest race on my life”
MotoGP

Quartararo: French MotoGP “strangest race on my life”

12m
MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

47m
French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

1h
MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears
Video Inside
MotoGP

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

5h
MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

9h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Riders call for French GP date change over safety fears 00:41
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP: Riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

MotoGP: Rossi 'too conservative' on final French qualifying lap 00:30
MotoGP
4h

MotoGP: Rossi 'too conservative' on final French qualifying lap

MotoGP: Quartararo 'won't be first for long' if wet conditions come into play 00:32
MotoGP
4h

MotoGP: Quartararo 'won't be first for long' if wet conditions come into play

MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying 00:22
MotoGP
23h

MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

MotoGP: Rossi buoyed by test gains at Le Mans 00:30
MotoGP
May 15, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi buoyed by test gains at Le Mans

More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo: French MotoGP “strangest race on my life” French GP
MotoGP

Quartararo: French MotoGP “strangest race on my life”

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash French GP
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

Latest news

Quartararo: French MotoGP “strangest race on my life”
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: French MotoGP “strangest race on my life”

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.