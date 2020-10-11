MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

What time does qualifying for the French MotoGP start?

Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 2:35pm. Each session will last 15 minutes.

Date : Saturday, October 10, 2020

Start time : 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST



What time does the French MotoGP start today?

The French GP will get underway at Le Mans at 1pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, an hour earlier than most European races. This should mean that motorsport fans will be able to watch the Formula 1 Eifel GP right after the conclusion of the Le Mans MotoGP race.

The race distance is set at 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, 11th October, 2020

Start time : 1:00 p m CEST / 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET / 4:00am PT / 4:30pm IST / 8pm JST / 9pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the French MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the French MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 7pm)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the French MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races online via their websites.

Weather forecast for Le Mans

There is a strong chance of rain at Le Mans, with the temperature expected to drop as low as 4C on Sunday.

Starting grid for French MotoGP (Top 12)

