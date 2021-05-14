Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled
MotoGP / French GP Practice report

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice

By:

Ducati's Jack Miller dominated a damp first practice for the MotoGP French Grand Prix having gambled on a slick-tyre lap late on.

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice

The Le Mans weekend is set to be disrupted by wet weather for the duration of the three days, with the opening session taking place in damp conditions.

That meant laptimes were improved significantly across the opening stages, with Spanish Grand Prix winner Miller annexing top spot at the start of FP1.

The Ducati rider set the initial pace with a 1m47.320s, which he would improve over the next few tours to a 1m43.312s.

A few moments later, KTM's Miguel Oliveira took over from Miller with a 1m42.824s, before Honda's Marc Marquez moved clear with a 1m42.037s.

At the same time reigning world champion Joan Mir edged ahead with a 1m41.854s, having had to grab his second bike when his other Suzuki sounded an alarm at Turn 8 15 minutes into FP1.

Johann Zarco moved ahead of Mir on his Pramac Ducati with a 1m41.631s, demoting Miller again moments later with a 1m40.796s, which he followed up with a 1m40.398s.

With dry lines appearing on track, Miller gambled on slicks in the final 12 minutes along with LCR's Alex Marquez.

Marquez's effort ended at Turn 3 with seven minutes remaining when he crashed, but Miller was able to jump up to second with a 1m40.407s.

And on his following tour, the Ducati rider monstered the field by 2.3s with a 1m38.007s, timing this lap to perfection as spots of rain returned.

This forced the field back onto wet tyres to close out the session, with a number of late improvements shuffling the provisional Q2 order for Saturday inside the top 10.

Zarco cut Miller's advantage down to a still sizable 1.4s with a final effort of 1m39.488s, with Mir completing the top three ahead of factory Honda duo Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.

Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori was an impressive sixth on the RS-GP, with the rookie armed with some experience of wet conditions in MotoGP from last year's European GP weekend.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia on the sister factory Ducati was seventh, with Oliveira, Suzuki's Alex Rins and the other Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro completing the top 10.

Should the weather worsen across the rest of Friday and Saturday morning, Yamaha face having all four of its riders going through Q1 as none of them made it into the top 10 in FP1.

Maverick Vinales was fastest Yamaha rider in 12th having crashed late on, with Petronas SRT duo Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi trailing him.

Fresh from arm-pump surgery after the Jerez race, home favourite Fabio Quartararo was 3.6s off the pace in 16th.

Last year's wet French GP race winner Danilo Petrucci was a low-key 19th on the Tech3 KTM.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 14 1'38.007
2 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 18 1'39.488 1.481
3 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 13 1'40.069 2.062
4 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 16 1'40.115 2.108
5 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 18 1'40.121 2.114
6 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 18 1'40.244 2.237
7 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 22 1'40.256 2.249
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 16 1'40.582 2.575
9 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 16 1'40.679 2.672
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 14 1'41.029 3.022
11 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 19 1'41.258 3.251
12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 14 1'41.299 3.292
13 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 21 1'41.423 3.416
14 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 20 1'41.524 3.517
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 17 1'41.576 3.569
16 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 21 1'41.641 3.634
17 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 18 1'42.500 4.493
18 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 19 1'42.899 4.892
19 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 12 1'43.045 5.038
20 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 18 1'43.262 5.255
21 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 21 1'43.469 5.462
22 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 16 1'43.644 5.637
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled

Previous article

MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

2
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

1h
3
Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane

26min
4
Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

5
Supercars

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

3h
Latest news
French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice

35m
MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled
MotoGP

MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled

43m
Miller has "score to settle" with Le Mans in MotoGP
MotoGP

Miller has "score to settle" with Le Mans in MotoGP

16h
Marquez "careful" with Honda MotoGP bike feedback
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez "careful" with Honda MotoGP bike feedback

19h
Espargaro: Aprilia is now MotoGP’s "revolution"
MotoGP

Espargaro: Aprilia is now MotoGP’s "revolution"

19h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Miller has 'score to settle' with Le Mans 00:30
MotoGP
53m

MotoGP: Miller has 'score to settle' with Le Mans

MotoGP: Marquez 'careful' with Honda bike feedback 00:34
MotoGP
53m

MotoGP: Marquez 'careful' with Honda bike feedback

MotoGP: No wildcard ride for Dovizioso 00:31
MotoGP
May 13, 2021

MotoGP: No wildcard ride for Dovizioso

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Le Mans 01:38
MotoGP
May 12, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Le Mans

MotoGP: Rossi still has fight in him - Schwantz 00:33
MotoGP
May 11, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi still has fight in him - Schwantz

More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled Finnish GP
MotoGP

MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled

Miller has "score to settle" with Le Mans in MotoGP French GP
MotoGP

Miller has "score to settle" with Le Mans in MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane

Tander "pissed" after TCR clash with wife Leanne
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Tander "pissed" after TCR clash with wife Leanne

Peter Brock to drive V8 Holden Ute in Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally

Peter Brock to drive V8 Holden Ute in Targa Tasmania

What makes a great racetrack?
IMSA IMSA

What makes a great racetrack?

Latest news

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice

MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled

Miller has "score to settle" with Le Mans in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller has "score to settle" with Le Mans in MotoGP

Marquez "careful" with Honda MotoGP bike feedback
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "careful" with Honda MotoGP bike feedback

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.