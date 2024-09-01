All Series

Photo Gallery
MotoGP Aragon GP

Gallery: Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez's crash in Aragon GP

Check out images from Bagnaia and Marquez's collision at Aragon, an incident that will certainly go down as one of the defining moments of the season

Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash.
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash
Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez were involved in a scary crash in the closing stages of Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix.

Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia had just passed the younger Marquez for the final spot on the podium when they tangled at Turn 13, both ending up in the gravel.

Bagnaia was trapped under Marquez's Gresini for several seconds as they slid off the track, before the Italian was finally released.

A visit to the medical centre revealed he sustained contusions, but got away from the collision without any fractures. He was declared fit by the doctors.

The race was won by Bagnaia's future team-mate Marc Marquez on the second Gresini bike, the Spaniard's first triumph in a grand prix since 2021.

