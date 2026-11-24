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Gigi Dall'Igna: ‘Marc Marquez is the best rider in history, no doubt about that’
Nobody backed Marc Marquez joining the official Ducati team more strongly than Gigi Dall'Igna – a decision that sparked controversy at the time and which has ended up being, probably, the Italian’s most decisive call
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 24, 2026, 4:36 PM
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With the 2027 MotoGP championship battle settled by Marc Marquez's 10th world title, you don't need extensive knowledge to understand that without him Ducati would have struggled to extend its dominance in the premier class.
The battle between the Borgo Panigale manufacturer and its current main rival in MotoGP, Aprilia, was up and down throughout the year. Aprilia took the first-ever MotoGP 1-2-3 at Le Mans, then an even more impressive 1-2-3-4 in Indonesia.
Overall, Aprilia has won 10 main races, while Ducati triumphed in nine, including seven victories for Marquez. But the Catalan made the difference on Saturday with 10 sprint wins, while Bezzecchi made mistakes and did not claim any sprint victories until Portimao.
Although Aprilia now leads the constructors’ championship and has won the teams’ title, Ducati took the main prize, the riders’ crown – which Gigi Dall’Igna knows he owes to his star rider, Marquez.
"I have lost some world championships because of Marc. So if I win one thanks to him, we are probably not taking anything away from anyone," he said on Sunday, after the title was secured, referring to Aprilia's supposed technical superiority.
Gigi Dall'Igna and Marc Marquez celebrate the title
Photo by: Ducati Corse
Motorsport.com spoke to Dall’Igna in the Italian team's garage, still wearing the champagne-soaked commemorative T-shirt, as he recalled how he had been criticised for choosing Marquez and how far he had come with that decision.
"Marc is certainly the best rider in history, I don't think there is any doubt about that," the Italian declared, defending the controversial call made in mid-2023. "It wasn't a draw and we happened to get Marc. It was our choice, and it was heavily criticised by many. Showing that it was the right decision is also something important."
For Dall'Igna, Marquez manages to make the difference compared to the rest because of his mentality, his mental strength: "Marc only has victory on his mind; in fact, he doesn't care about anything else and is determined to achieve victory at all times. So, whatever happens, he knows that being number one is the only thing that matters."
As well as being a brilliant rider, Dall'Igna highlights the Spaniard's ability to make those working with him better: "He also makes a difference in this respect, because the way he manages to push and motivate everyone is incredible.
"He is a rider who knows how to acknowledge even when he makes small mistakes; he is capable of saying 'I was wrong', which is not normal for a champion like him, and I think this really makes the difference because I assure you that it makes the rest of us give everything we have to try to make him do what he has to do."
Marc Marquez celebrates the title
Photo by: Ducati Corse
With the riders’ and teams’ titles already awarded, the constructors’ championship will be decided this weekend in Valencia, with Aprilia leading by nine points.
"We will try," Dall’Igna said. "It is an important championship. The teams' title, honestly, has never interested me that much, but the constructors' title does, and we will try to win it, although it will be difficult. The others have certainly worked well, that is a fact, but the concessions have worked against us, perhaps even more than we could have thought. In any case, I have to congratulate them, because they have developed a very good bike."
This weekend in Valencia, Ducati will also experience an emotional moment, with Pecco Bagnaia's farewell. After eight seasons featuring two championships and many victories, he will actually switch to Aprilia.
"I adore Pecco, I owe him a great deal," Dall’Igna said. "I won my first MotoGP world championship with him and it is a moment I will never forget. I would have liked things to have been easier, even towards the end, but unfortunately that was not the case and I am very sorry. Sometimes life doesn't let you choose how things go, but instead things go in the direction they want."
The young and talented Pedro Acosta will take over Bagnaia’s seat alongside Marquez for the next two years. "Let's say that, for me, they are the two strongest riders on next year's grid," Dall'Igna concluded.
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