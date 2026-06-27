Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

How Sonoma Raceway is honoring Kyle Busch this weekend

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
How Sonoma Raceway is honoring Kyle Busch this weekend

Guenther Steiner: Maverick Vinales blaming KTM “not the smartest thing to do”

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Guenther Steiner: Maverick Vinales blaming KTM “not the smartest thing to do”

Carlos Sainz explains how he separates F1 friendships from on-track rivalries

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Carlos Sainz explains how he separates F1 friendships from on-track rivalries

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone backs push for V8 engines

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone backs push for V8 engines

Felipe Nasr praises Laurin Heinrich as they navigate unique IMSA title battle

IMSA
Watkins Glen
Felipe Nasr praises Laurin Heinrich as they navigate unique IMSA title battle

How DXDT Racing made Watkins Glen after its Corvette melted in a fire

IMSA
Watkins Glen
How DXDT Racing made Watkins Glen after its Corvette melted in a fire

MotoGP Dutch GP: Raul Fernandez leads Trackhouse Aprilia 1-2 in sprint

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Raul Fernandez leads Trackhouse Aprilia 1-2 in sprint

LIVE: F1 Austrian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli on provisional pole after first Q3 runs

Formula 1
Austrian GP
LIVE: F1 Austrian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli on provisional pole after first Q3 runs
MotoGP Dutch GP

Guenther Steiner: Maverick Vinales blaming KTM “not the smartest thing to do”

Steiner weighs in on Vinales’ situation after the Spaniard pointed the finger at KTM over his uncertain MotoGP future

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Guenther Steiner, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 CEO

Guenther Steiner, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 CEO

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner believes Maverick Vinales did himself no favours by publicly blaming KTM for putting his MotoGP future in jeopardy.

Vinales has been critical of the way KTM has handled his contract situation in recent weeks. At last weekend’s Czech GP, he accused KTM of leaving him in limbo over 2027, before doubling down at Assen, claiming the Austrian manufacturer would be solely responsible if he ends up without a seat next year.

The Spaniard’s frustration stems from KTM not allowing him to pursue other options after it became clear he wouldn’t be promoted to a factory seat, as originally planned.

Vinales remains tied to the KTM stable by a clause in his contract that expires at the end of June and gives the manufacturer first rights to his services for 2027.

Speaking about the matter, Steiner said the 10-time grand prix winner wasn’t mindful of his words, given the limited opportunities available elsewhere on the grid.

“I don't think it's the smartest thing to do,” he said of Vinales’ comments. “I don't know why he said this. 

“If you haven't got the choice…. if you're a beggar, you cannot be a chooser. But I don't know what he was thinking. Maybe he wasn't thinking when he said it.”

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Tech3 will welcome an all-new line-up in 2027, with Vinales’ team-mate Enea Bastianini set to join Trackhouse next year. The team has begun negotiations with Honda’s Luca Marini, while it is considering hiring a rookie - possibly Senna Agius - for the other spot.

Even Vinales admitted that his chances of remaining at the French squad are slim, citing KTM’s decision to snub him from the Pirelli test on Monday as proof that he won’t be retained next year.

Asked if Vinales’ remarks could damage his prospects, Steiner said: “I'm sure it doesn't help [with] these things. Blaming KTM for it, I think that's a little bit harsh as well.

“[In terms of the] performance, the KTM isn’t an Aprilia or a Ducati at the moment, but the performance is there. Pedro [Acosta] is doing well and Enea was in the top 10 yesterday, so it's not only KTM to blame.

“I don't know what he was thinking and maybe he was very emotional about it because there is a chance that he's not around anymore next year in MotoGP, and he just let the emotions get ahead of himself.”

Vinales missed several races early in the year after undergoing surgery to remove a loose screw from his left shoulder. While it’s been almost a year since the Sachsenring accident that led to his current plight, Vinales hasn’t been able to make a full recovery, and that has had a detrimental impact on his results in MotoGP.

The Spaniard himself is confident that he will be able to return to full fitness and regain his old form, but both KTM and Tech3 have stated that they would like to assess his performances before making a final decision.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Dutch GP: Raul Fernandez leads Trackhouse Aprilia 1-2 in sprint

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

MotoGP Dutch GP: Raul Fernandez leads Trackhouse Aprilia 1-2 in sprint

MotoGP
MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Raul Fernandez leads Trackhouse Aprilia 1-2 in sprint

MotoGP Dutch GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia 1-2-3-4 in qualifying

MotoGP
MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia 1-2-3-4 in qualifying

Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

MotoGP
Czech GP
Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP
More from
Maverick Viñales

Maverick Vinales: ‘If I’m not in MotoGP next year, only KTM will be to blame’

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brno 2027 Tyre Test
Maverick Vinales: ‘If I’m not in MotoGP next year, only KTM will be to blame’

KTM and Tech3 respond to Maverick Vinales’ frustration over 2027 contract situation

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
KTM and Tech3 respond to Maverick Vinales’ frustration over 2027 contract situation

Maverick Vinales on MotoGP future and injury recovery: “I don’t have to convince anyone”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Maverick Vinales on MotoGP future and injury recovery: “I don’t have to convince anyone”
More from
Tech 3

Luca Marini negotiating move to Tech3 KTM for 2027

MotoGP
MotoGP
Dutch GP
Luca Marini negotiating move to Tech3 KTM for 2027

Tech3 signs new deal with KTM for MotoGP's 850cc era after Honda talks

MotoGP
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tech3 signs new deal with KTM for MotoGP's 850cc era after Honda talks

Maverick Vinales 'feeling good’ ahead of MotoGP return as questions loom over his future

MotoGP
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Maverick Vinales 'feeling good’ ahead of MotoGP return as questions loom over his future

Latest news

How Sonoma Raceway is honoring Kyle Busch this weekend

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
How Sonoma Raceway is honoring Kyle Busch this weekend

Guenther Steiner: Maverick Vinales blaming KTM “not the smartest thing to do”

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Guenther Steiner: Maverick Vinales blaming KTM “not the smartest thing to do”

Carlos Sainz explains how he separates F1 friendships from on-track rivalries

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Carlos Sainz explains how he separates F1 friendships from on-track rivalries

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone backs push for V8 engines

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone backs push for V8 engines

Feature

Discover prime content

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
Czech GP
By Richard Asher
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

MotoGP
Czech GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
By Rachit Thukral
Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last

What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP
View more