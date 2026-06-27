Guenther Steiner: Maverick Vinales blaming KTM “not the smartest thing to do”

Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner believes Maverick Vinales did himself no favours by publicly blaming KTM for putting his MotoGP future in jeopardy.

Vinales has been critical of the way KTM has handled his contract situation in recent weeks. At last weekend’s Czech GP, he accused KTM of leaving him in limbo over 2027, before doubling down at Assen, claiming the Austrian manufacturer would be solely responsible if he ends up without a seat next year.

The Spaniard’s frustration stems from KTM not allowing him to pursue other options after it became clear he wouldn’t be promoted to a factory seat, as originally planned.

Vinales remains tied to the KTM stable by a clause in his contract that expires at the end of June and gives the manufacturer first rights to his services for 2027.

Speaking about the matter, Steiner said the 10-time grand prix winner wasn’t mindful of his words, given the limited opportunities available elsewhere on the grid.

“I don't think it's the smartest thing to do,” he said of Vinales’ comments. “I don't know why he said this.

“If you haven't got the choice…. if you're a beggar, you cannot be a chooser. But I don't know what he was thinking. Maybe he wasn't thinking when he said it.”

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Tech3 will welcome an all-new line-up in 2027, with Vinales’ team-mate Enea Bastianini set to join Trackhouse next year. The team has begun negotiations with Honda’s Luca Marini, while it is considering hiring a rookie - possibly Senna Agius - for the other spot.

Even Vinales admitted that his chances of remaining at the French squad are slim, citing KTM’s decision to snub him from the Pirelli test on Monday as proof that he won’t be retained next year.

Asked if Vinales’ remarks could damage his prospects, Steiner said: “I'm sure it doesn't help [with] these things. Blaming KTM for it, I think that's a little bit harsh as well.

“[In terms of the] performance, the KTM isn’t an Aprilia or a Ducati at the moment, but the performance is there. Pedro [Acosta] is doing well and Enea was in the top 10 yesterday, so it's not only KTM to blame.

“I don't know what he was thinking and maybe he was very emotional about it because there is a chance that he's not around anymore next year in MotoGP, and he just let the emotions get ahead of himself.”

Vinales missed several races early in the year after undergoing surgery to remove a loose screw from his left shoulder. While it’s been almost a year since the Sachsenring accident that led to his current plight, Vinales hasn’t been able to make a full recovery, and that has had a detrimental impact on his results in MotoGP.

The Spaniard himself is confident that he will be able to return to full fitness and regain his old form, but both KTM and Tech3 have stated that they would like to assess his performances before making a final decision.