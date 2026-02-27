Skip to main content

MotoGP Thailand GP

Guenther Steiner: "You need to listen before you talk" in MotoGP

Famous F1 name claims to be in sponge mode at first MotoGP race as a team owner

Richard Asher
Edited:
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal KTM Tech3

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

The dawn of the new season means Tech3 KTM CEO Guenther Steiner is finally wearing a uniform as a working member of the MotoGP paddock.

Steiner has taken over the independent Tech3 team from paddock stalwart Herve Poncharal - a move that was officially announced in September last season.

Despite the Italian's wealth of experience in motorsport and well-known penchant for speaking his mind, he says he is looking and listening at this stage. Soaking up whatever he can is the name of the game as he finds his feet.

"It's almost two years ago that I started with an idea, and now we are here," said Steiner on the MotoGP world feed at Buriram. "And it's just like trying to take in as much as possible at the moment, which isn't easy because obviously it's a very sophisticated story and we need to know everything.

"You need to listen before you talk because, you know, when you talk and you don't know what you're talking about, you can look stupid pretty quickly."

But former Haas F1 boss and Drive to Survive star Steiner admitted that certain matters would need attention sooner rather than later. The rider market for 2027 has unfolded quickly, with most factory teams already having signed their stars. Now is the time for independents such as Tech3 to start snapping up the remaining talent.

"On the rider market, I think we are a little bit behind. You see already the pressure [has] got me!" he joked.

"But the rider market is something I'm not used to. We haven't started this year yet - how can we talk about riders for next year? But that is what is going on here [in MotoGP]. And I need to get used to it, you know. Obviously with the bikes, with the bike manufacturer, we need to speak with KTM."

Steiner and his predecessor Herve Poncharal

Steiner and his predecessor Herve Poncharal

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

That's the reference to the fact that Tech3 doesn't officially have an agreement to continue with KTM machinery in 2027. This situation is understandable, however, given that no manufacturer is officially committed yet. Commercial negotiations for the 2027-31 period are still ongoing.

But Steiner doesn't foresee issues with his fellow German-speakers at the Austrian manufacturer when the time comes to talk.

"I would say [I have] quite a good relationship with the guys personally, with Pit [Beirer, KTM motorsport director] and with Jens Hainbach [KTM vice president sports management road racing], you know, so it's not too difficult to talk with them. But still it needs to be done, or we need to see what is best for next year."

As for relationships within the team, which will continue to be led operationally by Nicolas Goyon, Steiner admitted he might take some getting used to.

"I need to get to know Nicolas, you know, and he needs to get to know me. Because... you know, I am who I am and I say things as they are. And sometimes people don't understand that I don't mean it [in a bad way]."

MotoGP
55
