MotoGP

Having Marquez, Acosta in KTM MotoGP roster would be "amazing", says team manager

KTM’s team manager Francesco Guidotti says it would be “amazing” to have Marc Marquez alongside Pedro Acosta in its MotoGP roster in the future.

Rachit Thukral Matteo Nugnes
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM was seen as a possible destination for Marquez when he was pondering leaving Honda at the end of last year, but the six-time MotoGP champion eventually chose to join the Ducati fold via its satellite Gresini team.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Spaniard would never end up on an RC16, especially with his contract with Gresini lasting only a single season.

Although KTM already has Brad Binder in its books until the end of 2026, plus rookie sensation Acosta already living up to his hype in MotoGP, Marquez’s addition would only help the Austrian marque in its bid to score a maiden premier-class title.

Teased about the possibility of hiring Marquez, with whom he had already worked in the 125cc class, Guidotti described the prospect of having the six-time champion alongside Acosta in a KTM ‘dream team’ as intriguing.

"[With] Pedro we don't have to go looking for him, we already have him, so we already start with a good head start on the decisions to be made,” Guidotti told Sky Sport Italia.

“As for Marc, I won't hide that I would love to have him anyway. To have both of them would be amazing.”

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

Reigning Moto2 champion Acosta is seen as the most talented rider to step up to the premier class since Marquez, leading to a number of comparisons between the two Spaniards.

Acosta battled with his more experienced countryman during last Sunday’s opening round in Qatar and even managed to make a bold pass on him for fourth place on lap 12 of 21, before dropping to ninth on worn tyres and battling some physical issues.

It was still a solid way to cap off his debut weekend in MotoGP, during which he had qualified and finished eighth in the sprint.

Summing up Acosta’s performances at the Losail International Circuit, Guidotti said: "Pedro had a good feeling with the bike right away, and that is crucial.

“He's learning quickly and made the most of the situation he found himself in, because a rookie learns more by doing half a race with the top five than 22 laps with the 15th."

Martin's time with Pramac MotoGP team 'like it or not has come to an end'

Rachit Thukral
