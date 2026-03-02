From Switzerland to Buriram: the helmet drama that hit MotoGP’s season opener

As if the start of the 2026 MotoGP season did not already bring a high dose of uncertainty and nerves, several riders across the three categories faced an additional source of stress at the Thailand opener. Paradoxically, the disruptive element was the helmet.

The issue affecting Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, and Diogo Moreira, to name the three riders involved from the MotoGP grid, led to unusual situations, including Bastianini using two different suppliers during the same event.

The root of the confusion lies in the latest homologation standard required by the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), identified as FIMFRHPhe-02, which has come into force for this season, even though the governing body announced its introduction three years ago.

In addition to revising impact tests on helmet shells – now significantly more stringent – particular emphasis has been placed on preventing visors from detaching in the event of a crash. These changes to the safety protocol pushed manufacturers to the limit, to the point that more than one failed to be ready in time for the first two days of running in Buriram. It is worth noting that helmet brands must receive separate approval for each size, a requirement that complicates the process of obtaining certification.

The most striking case in Thailand involved PT Tara Group, an Indonesian company that owns KYT – which has agreements with Bastianini and Moreira – and Suomy, the brand that supplies Bagnaia. The sizes corresponding to the helmets of the two Italians and the Brazilian received homologation on Thursday afternoon after passing laboratory tests carried out in Aragon.

However, the problem was that the certification labels can only be printed at the FIM headquarters in Mies, Switzerland. This forced a PT Tara employee to fly there, collect the labels on Friday, and then board a flight to Thailand via Doha, where the airspace was closed due to conflict in the Middle East just two hours after his flight had departed for Bangkok.

Aware that confirmation of the homologation might not arrive in time for Friday and Saturday’s sessions, the three affected riders secured homologated alternatives from rival brands. All of them replicated their usual helmet designs while concealing the actual helmet brand to avoid potential legal issues.

On Friday, Bastianini used an Arai model with which he did not feel entirely comfortable, prompting him to switch to an Alpinestars helmet on Saturday. Bagnaia, one of the leading ambassadors of the Assolo-based company, appreciated the attention he received, with two members of the racing department stationed at the entrance of the Ducati garage to monitor his feedback.

By Sunday, all of them took to the warm-up session wearing their regular helmets, now fitted with the certification labels properly sewn inside.