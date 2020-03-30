MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1

shares
comments
MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1
By:
Mar 30, 2020, 10:14 AM

Honda team manager Alberto Puig believes MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports has responded to the coronavirus pandemic better than “hesitant” Formula 1 owner Liberty Media.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected well over 600,000 people worldwide and killed over 30,000, has forced the postponement and cancellation of many major sporting events, including the opening eight F1 races and the first five MotoGP rounds. 

F1 was embroiled in controversy during its Australian Grand Prix weekend a fortnight ago, when it was forced to cancel the event just hours before practice was due to get going after McLaren withdrew following one of its team members testing positive for the virus.

MotoGP, in contrast, cancelled its opening race in Qatar a week before the event due to restrictions on travel in the country, and has postponed the following races in Thailand, America, Argentina and Spain well ahead of their running. 

When asked to compare how MotoGP and F1 has handled the current situation, Puig told Motorsport.com: “I think we have to be very proud of the organiser of our Championship.

“Dorna has done things with its head, step-by-step, and always listening to the opinion of the health authorities [of every country]. 

“From there, it has been evaluating what could and could not be done, but it is very interesting how the entire group that works in the World Championship has been protected.

“If we compare it with F1, with soccer institutions or with the International Olympic Committee – which have been very hesitant – Dorna has done what it had to do.” 

Read Also:

Last week, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were officially postponed to next year following increased pressure, while the European Football Championship have been cancelled. 

Turning his praise to Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, Puig added: “From the first moment, they [Dorna] was aware of the magnitude of the problem.

“And for that, you have to have clarity of ideas and be smart, and Carmelo Ezpeleta is.”

Last week, Dorna and MotoGP governing body the FIM confirmed the 3 May Spanish GP at Jerez has been postponed, and it is expected the following French and Italian GPs will follow suit.

An announcement on the Le Mans race is set for the first week of April.

Unlike with previous postponements, a revised calendar was not issued, as the ever-developing situation worldwide with COVID-19 makes doing so impossible right now.

The schedule issued prior to the Spanish GP’s postponement still had all 19 remaining races on the calendar, with Aragon brought forward a week and Thailand taking its original 4 October slot.

The Argentine and Austin races are now set for November, forming a second triple-header of races with the finale in Valencia on 29 November.

Previously, Dorna and the FIM has mooted the possibility of two-race weekends and running the season into January if necessary. 

Next article
Alex Marquez dominates first-ever MotoGP Virtual Race

Previous article

Alex Marquez dominates first-ever MotoGP Virtual Race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Race hub

French GP

French GP

14 May - 17 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers

1h
2
WEC

Porsche will formally evaluate WEC/IMSA LMDh entry

35m
3
Supercars

Why Supercars and Erebus joined the coronavirus fight

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes-designed breathing aids approved for use in the UK

2h
5
Formula 1

Why Briatore is wrong about Raikkonen's final Ferrari chapter

49m

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1
MGP

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1

Alex Marquez dominates first-ever MotoGP Virtual Race
eSpt

Alex Marquez dominates first-ever MotoGP Virtual Race

Zarco will be “less lost” than rivals after MotoGP break
MGP

Zarco will be “less lost” than rivals after MotoGP break

Honda: We were ready for the season, Ducati wasn't
MGP

Honda: We were ready for the season, Ducati wasn't

Marquez: MotoGP “has responsibility” to keep people at home
MGP

Marquez: MotoGP “has responsibility” to keep people at home

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.