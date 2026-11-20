MotoGP Portuguese GP

Hollywood star Christian Bale wants to portray MotoGP’s “gods” in a movie

Bale has expressed his admiration for Rossi, Agostini and Marc Marquez, calling them “gods on motorcycles”

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 8:13 PM

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Matt Damon and Christian Bale

Photo by: 20th Century Fox

Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale says he would like to bring MotoGP to the big screen, describing some of the championship’s biggest stars as “gods”.

Bale has made no secret of his love for motorcycle racing, admitting in an interview in 2023 that he has grown to become a fan of MotoGP.

The British star has already appeared in one of motorsport's most popular films, starring alongside Matt Damon in the award-winning Ford v Ferrari, in which he portrayed the late Ken Miles.

Currently promoting his new film Madden, where he plays former NFL team owner Al Davis, Bale has shown interest in more sports-focused films.

Asked which other athlete he would like to play in a Sports Illustrated interview, Bale said: “I believe a movie has been made, but, unfortunately, I haven’t seen it. But I just watched the documentary on Tyson [Fury] and he is a fascinating dude,” he said, before adding an intriguing line for MotoGP fans.

“But let’s also mention Valentino Rossi, Giacomo Agostini and Marc Marquez.”

When the interviewer couldn’t recognise those names, the former Batman actor explained: “They were in MotoGP. They are motorcycle racers. Gods on motorcycles.”

Bale also revealed that he used to ride motorcycles himself, but had to give up the hobby after undergoing several surgeries, many of them following motorcycle crashes.

“I’ve got a bit too much metal in my body to keep on doing it, but I used to be [a motorcyclist],” he said.

Marquez responded positively to Bale’s comments at the Portuguese GP on Friday, saying it was flattering to have even been mentioned by one of the world’s biggest celebrities.

“Of course. If great personalities of the world only say your name, even if it's in a good way or a bad way, they already know you. So if it's in a good way, of course, it is much better.”

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