MotoGP clarifies homologation rules after Qatar confusion

MotoGP’s current technical regulations stipulate that engines and the first of two allowed aero fairings for all non-concession manufacturers (Yamaha, Honda, Ducati, Suzuki) must be homologated on the Thursday prior to the opening round of the season.

From that point, engine development for all bar KTM and Aprilia is frozen for the current season, while only one more aero design can be introduced.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the Qatar MotoGP race to be cancelled, it was thought that this rule would not apply until the new start date – which, at present, is the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on the weekend of 3 May.

MotoGP has now clarified this in a press release issued on Monday, stating that the original homologation date of 5 March now stands and all non-concession manufacturers must now submit engine and aero designs “as soon as possible” in the interest of “equality and fairness” during the current situation.

Only Honda was able to supply its sample engine parts for homologation in Qatar, while the rest could not “due to the extenuating circumstances”.

It is understood most of the non-concession teams had already taken a decision as to which engine specification they would use prior to the Qatar test.