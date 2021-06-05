Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole, Miller crashes Next / Concerned Mir says Suzuki ‘hasn’t improved’ its MotoGP bike
MotoGP News

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022

By:

If Honda fails to score a podium in 2021 it will become a concession manufacturer for the first time from the 2022 MotoGP season, Motorsport.com can confirm.

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022

Honda is enduring a tough 2021 campaign as all four of its riders across its factory team and LCR have struggled for form on the latest RC213V.

Takaaki Nakagami has scored Honda’s best result so far in 2021 of fourth at the Spanish GP, while neither of its factory team riders Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro have cracked the top six yet.

As a result, Honda sits fifth in the standings manufacturers’ standings and only three points clear of Aprilia.

MotoGP implemented the concession system back in 2016 in a bid to offer new and struggling manufacturers a chance to become competitive, with Ducati, Aprilia, Suzuki and KTM all taking benefit of concessions in that time.

In 2021, only Aprilia remains as a concession manufacturer, which permits it to unlimited private testing with its race riders and nine engines to use during a season which they can develop freely.

Those who do not qualify for concessions must complete a season on seven engines and those motors are frozen at the start of the campaign, meaning they cannot be developed during the season.

Read Also:

Non-concession manufacturers are also not allowed to carry out any private test days with its race riders.

Concession manufacturers are also permitted to field six wildcard entries during a season, while those without can only have three.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic severely affecting the 2020 season, MotoGP elected to stop manufacturers from gaining concessions regardless of results during the year – though they could still lose them, as was the case with KTM.

This tweak to the rules stopped Honda from becoming a concession manufacturer for 2021 if it ended the 2020 season without a podium – though Alex Marquez did eventually score two rostrums in France and Aragon.

Honda gaining concessions in 2022 would have a significant impact on the grid, particularly if it is able to build a more competitive bike that a fully fit Marc Marquez could be a championship contender with. 

shares
comments

Related video

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole, Miller crashes

Previous article

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole, Miller crashes

Next article

Concerned Mir says Suzuki ‘hasn’t improved’ its MotoGP bike

Concerned Mir says Suzuki ‘hasn’t improved’ its MotoGP bike
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author German Garcia Casanova

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

1h
2
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

9h
3
Formula 1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start

37min
4
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

5
Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that drivers causing red flags keep grid positions

25min
Latest news
Concerned Mir says Suzuki ‘hasn’t improved’ its MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Concerned Mir says Suzuki ‘hasn’t improved’ its MotoGP bike

21m
Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022
MotoGP

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022

1h
Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole, Miller crashes
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole, Miller crashes

2h
Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

5h
Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Miller to Q1

6h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan Grand Prix

MotoGP: Zarco pips Morbidelli in FP2 at Barcelona 00:46
MotoGP
21h

MotoGP: Zarco pips Morbidelli in FP2 at Barcelona

MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 at Catalan GP 00:53
MotoGP
Jun 4, 2021

MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 at Catalan GP

MotoGP: Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm 00:34
MotoGP
Jun 4, 2021

MotoGP: Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

MotoGP: Vinales splits with crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man 01:06
MotoGP
Jun 3, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales splits with crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

More from
German Garcia Casanova
Injured Martin to be replaced by Rabat at Jerez MotoGP Spanish GP
MotoGP

Injured Martin to be replaced by Rabat at Jerez MotoGP

MotoGP updates Qatar COVID-19 measures
MotoGP

MotoGP updates Qatar COVID-19 measures

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride Prime
MotoGP

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris

Mercedes braced for "very difficult" Baku F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for "very difficult" Baku F1 qualifying

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Five teams F1 should target for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five teams F1 should target for 2021

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Latest news

Concerned Mir says Suzuki ‘hasn’t improved’ its MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Concerned Mir says Suzuki ‘hasn’t improved’ its MotoGP bike

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole, Miller crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole, Miller crashes

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.