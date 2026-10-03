Honda calls Aleix Espargaro back for Indonesia MotoGP race

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Honda brings forward Aleix Espargaro's return amid a shortage of riders fit enough to race and test its new 850cc bike

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda HRC

Aleix Espargaro, Honda HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Joan Mir’s injury and Takaaki Nakagami’s fractured collarbone, which required surgery after Friday’s crash at Motegi, have forced Honda to call up Aleix Espargaro, who will return to MotoGP action next weekend in Indonesia, Motorsport.com has learned.

The initial plan was for the Spaniard to continue recovering from the severe injury he suffered to the base of his spine in a testing crash at Sepang in mid-April, for which he is due to undergo surgery next Monday. After a delicate recovery period that lasted five months, Honda’s test rider returned to a MotoGP prototype two weeks ago during a test day at Mugello. Although he was able to complete the session, his performance was still some way below the level he had shown before the accident in Malaysia.

The health issues that forced Joan Mir to step away from his bike and miss this week’s and next weekend’s races in Japan and Indonesia initially suggested that HRC could turn to Espargaro to ride the the 2020 champion's bike at Motegi, given that Nakagami was already entered for the grand prix as a wildcard. However, the Japanese manufacturer’s executives opted instead to call up Somkiat Chantra, who is part of the company’s World Superbike operation.

The Thai rider, though, will have to compete at the clashing Estoril race next weekend. That, combined with Nakagami’s injury, has left Honda with no alternative but to call on Espargaro.

According to information obtained by Motorsport.com, the Catalan has already been alerted to the need to arrange a trip to Lombok. The #41 has not competed in a grand prix since last season, his first as a Honda representative, when he took part in five races, with his 16th-place finish at Assen his best result.

Aleix Espargaro, Honda HRC

Aleix Espargaro, Honda HRC

Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nakagami’s left collarbone fracture on Friday adds further pressure on Honda at a particularly demanding stage of the season. The issue is not so much the need to achieve results between now and the end of the championship, but rather the pressing requirement to complete the development of next year’s bike, which is being designed around the new regulations and the 850cc engine.

That is the machine Fabio Quartararo will ride at Valencia in the test on the Tuesday following the end of the championship. Development of that RC214V has been assigned to Nakagami since this summer and, according to Honda’s own projections, he is expected to be unavailable for at least a month.

Although Stefan Bradl remains under contract as a test rider, there are reasonable doubts over what the German could contribute, given that he is currently working as a television commentator. With few alternatives available, HRC has little choice but to manage Espargaro’s workload carefully, although the Spaniard has not ruled out having to pull on his leathers for more grands prix, depending on how Mir’s recovery progresses.

Honda has two days of testing scheduled in Malaysia for the week after the Mandalika round, and Motorsport.com understands that they have not yet been cancelled. Should they go ahead, Espargaro is the most likely rider to take responsibility for further refining the 850cc prototype.

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