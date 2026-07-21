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MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo officially switches to Honda for 2027 MotoGP season

Quartararo will spearhead Honda's factory team as the Japanese manufacturer opts for an all-new line-up

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Edited:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Honda has officially confirmed the signing of Fabio Quartararo on a two-year contract, several months after securing the Frenchman as the cornerstone of its new MotoGP project.

As previously revealed by Motorsport.com, the deal was finalised at the end of January, although several factors delayed the announcement until the summer break.

One was the manufacturers' agreement not to make any rider market announcements before the signing of the document commonly referred to as MotoGP's "Concorde Agreement" – more recently renamed the "Brno Agreement" – which defines the commercial and sporting framework between the manufacturers and the championship promoter for the next five years.

That timing also coincided with Honda's own internal corporate schedule. But after months of evasive answers from Quartararo whenever his future was discussed, Honda finally issued the statement confirming that the rider from Nice will join its factory team through to the end of the 2028 season.

Quartararo will leave Yamaha after eight years with the Japanese manufacturer, which handed him his MotoGP debut in 2019 with its satellite Sepang Racing Team. Two seasons later, he was promoted to the factory squad and, in 2021, won the MotoGP world championship.

Since then, Yamaha's competitiveness has steadily declined, although Quartararo opted to give the Iwata manufacturer one final opportunity when he signed his latest contract extension in April 2024. However, the lack of tangible progress ahead of MotoGP's new technical regulations, which will come into force in 2027, together with his limited connection with Yamaha's new management structure, ultimately convinced him to accept Honda's offer around Christmas.

Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo

Photo by: MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

The Frenchman arrives at Honda with an impressive MotoGP resume that includes the 2021 world title, 11 victories, 32 podiums and 21 pole positions. He currently sits 14th in the championship standings as Yamaha's highest-ranked rider, although he is still waiting to score his first podium finish of the season.

"Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) is pleased to announce the signing of Fabio Quartararo for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP world championship seasons. Quartararo will compete with the Honda HRC factory team as MotoGP enters the new 850cc era from 2027," the manufacturer said in its statement.

No quotes from Quartararo were included, as he remains under contract with Yamaha.

Motorsport.com understands Honda has selected Christian Pupulin to become Quartararo's crew chief, with the Italian tasked with accelerating the Frenchman's adaptation to the RC213V as quickly as possible.

What remains unresolved is who will occupy the other side of the factory garage following the recent announcement that David Alonso will join Honda. The Colombian is competing with Diogo Moreira for the second factory seat; the rider who misses out is expected to race for LCR Honda in 2027.

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