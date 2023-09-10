Subscribe
Previous / Marquez enjoying MotoGP future speculation which is "never a distraction" Next / MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Honda exploring "radical change" in bid to retain Marc Marquez

Honda team manager Alberto Puig says he recognises the manufacturer needs to convince Marc Marquez to stay with the brand and requires a "radical change" in its working dynamics.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

The eight-time world champion has been enveloped in gossip that he will switch to the Gresini Ducati squad in 2024 as Honda's problems in MotoGP persist, though Marquez has continually stated "I have a contract" with HRC.

Monday's post-race test is seen as vital in Marquez's decision to remain or leave Honda, with the Japanese marque bringing a prototype 2024 bike, which is already being ridden by wildcard Stefan Bradl at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Marquez said on Friday that he felt the team was "reacting" to his comments, noting how vital engineers are to a test team.

The Tokyo factory has launched a campaign to hire technicians from other teams, several of them European, to try to turn around a calamitous situation that could get much worse if Marquez decides to leave.

That is what Puig, the man in charge of this recruitment mission, is trying to avoid.

The Honda formula does not serve to correct the lack of traction and acceleration of an RC213V that, in the hands of Marquez, is only capable of recovering ground under braking, with the risk of crashing.

Marquez, who is coming out of the most complicated period of his life after struggling with injury, is tired of believing in the impossible, and is willing to explore a change of scenery.

On Monday he is scheduled to ride the prototype of the bike planned for 2024. Until then, Puig repeats what he has said so far with some nuances.

"We have a contract with Marc, and he hasn't told us anything," he told DAZN.

Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal

Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"It is obvious that our situation is bad. It is very important to give him a bike he can trust next year.

"It is Honda who has to convince Marc to stay. And not in words, but with facts."

Puig empathises with Marquez and understands perfectly that he values any scenario.

"I perfectly understand the frustration Marc may be going through, and also that he talks to other brands," he said. "At a technical level, it is clear that we are quite far from finding the solution."

Puig understands that such a dramatic situation as the one currently affecting HRC can only be addressed with a powerful shake-up.

He added: "When you change something, you can change it little, which is like doing nothing, or you can make a radical change.

"That's why we are thinking about a radical change," said Puig, who again made it clear that if Marc decides to leave, no one will block him. "Honda is not a company that forces anyone to race for it," he added.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Marquez enjoying MotoGP future speculation which is "never a distraction"

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars

Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Marc Marquez flirts with possible Gresini Ducati 2024 MotoGP switch

Marc Marquez flirts with possible Gresini Ducati 2024 MotoGP switch

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Marc Marquez flirts with possible Gresini Ducati 2024 MotoGP switch Marc Marquez flirts with possible Gresini Ducati 2024 MotoGP switch

The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break

The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break

MotoGP

The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Latest news

Toyota: Being the "smartest driver" earned Rovanpera Acropolis WRC win

Toyota: Being the "smartest driver" earned Rovanpera Acropolis WRC win

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Toyota: Being the "smartest driver" earned Rovanpera Acropolis WRC win Toyota: Being the "smartest driver" earned Rovanpera Acropolis WRC win

DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz

DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz

DTM DTM
Sachsenring

DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory ahead of Stolz

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Misano

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe