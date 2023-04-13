Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez MotoGP penalty

Marquez collided with RNF Aprilia rider Oliveira on the third lap of the Portuguese GP last month.

The FIM stewards issued Marquez a double long lap penalty to be served at the Argentina GP, though was later reissued to state the punishment would carry over to the next round the Honda rider would be present after being ruled out of the Termas and Austin rounds with injury.

Honda felt this breached the rules and lodged an appeal with the stewards, which is now being heard in the FIM’s Court of Appeal.

On Thursday, the FIM Court of Appeal – seated by Mr Sakari Vuorensola (Chairman), Mr Robert Hofstetter and Mr Marek Malecki – have issued a stay of execution on the penalty having heard both arguments.

In effect, the penalty has been suspended until a final verdict by the Court has been reached. This means, should Marquez return for the Spanish GP at the end of the month and a decision has not been reached, he will not have to serve the double long lap penalty.

If the decision goes against Honda, it will be implemented at the next round following the ruling, otherwise it will be dropped.

Marc Marquez, Respol Honda with a bandage Photo by: Oriol Puigdemont

The stay of execution was requested by Honda as it felt it has submitted evidence that “shows there is a reasonable chance of success for the appeal”.

Honda argued that this stay of execution is “useful and indispensable for protecting the rights of the rider [Marquez] from irreparable harm in the 2023 grand prix world championship, and finally that the interest of the rider as to the irreparable harm outweighs the interest of the FIM case.”

As a result, the FIM Court of Appeal felt the stay of execution was necessary to fully examine the various appeal allegations brought forward by Honda.

The summary of the FIM document read: “The execution of the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel Notification of 28 March 2023 related to the Application of the Sanction imposed on Mr Marc Marquez issued in connection with the previous Notification of Sanction by the same FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel of 26 March 2023 is ordered to stay until the appeal submitted by Mr Marc Marquez and the HRC - Repsol Honda Team is finally resolved.”